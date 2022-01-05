Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for the environment, congratulates the council’s environmental services team members after being named ‘team of the year’ for 2021. - Credit: FDC

Fenland District Council’s ‘team of the year’ have been praised for the 8.5% increase in waste they helped to recycle during the 2020/21 period.

The amount of overall waste produced by households during this time rose by 1.8% to 22.6 million tonnes.

With Fenland residents recycling what they could and there being no cancellations to services, the council’s waste and recycling team were able to help deliver 9,575 tonnes of recycling and 8,028 tonnes of garden waste.

The team received praise from residents throughout the pandemic and were also named the council’s ‘team of the year’ in its 2021 staff awards.

Cllr Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “Despite an increase in the amount of waste being produced, our waste and recycling team has pulled out all the stops to maintain business as usual.

“Waste, recycling, and garden waste collections have all continued as normal throughout the pandemic.

“It’s ensured residents continue to receive an efficient, reliable service they can depend on.”