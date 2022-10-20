Fenland’s volunteers have again been honoured by the district council, from litter pickers to the green-fingered who make In Bloom schemes come to life.

Fenland District Council honoured more than 80 volunteers for their work over the last 12 months on October 13 at their annual celebration evening.

Covid prevented the 2020 celebration and made the 2021 celebration a more informal “welcome back” event, however, nothing was standing in the events way this year at the Braza Club in March.

The night kicked off with a welcome address from Cllr Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment.

Chatteris In Bloom/Street Pride won the Best Street Scene Project for transforming a planted area of Huntingdon Road into a haven of peace, tranquillity and wildlife with a cottage-garden feel

The group’s head gardener used expertise to encourage wildlife and ensure colourful planting all year round.

Best Nature Project was awarded to Parson Drove Street Pride for its ongoing hedge planting project which encourages local wildlife.

Best Nature Project award winners, Parson Drove Street Pride. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Best Partnership Project went to Friends of Octagon Graveyard who won for their efforts in restoring the graveyard at The Octagon Church of Wisbech and bringing an area of reflection and heritage.

Best Partnership Project award winners, Friends of Octagon Graveyard. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Gorefield Street Pride and Gorefield Primary Academy achieved the Best Youth Project with Gorefield Primary’s new litter picking club with help from Gorefield Street Pride and Fenland District Council after pupils expressed interest in helping the environment.

Best Youth Project award winners, Gorefield Street Pride and Gorefield Primary Academy. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Murrow Street Pride and Friends of March Railway Station were joint winners of the Best Promotional Project.

Best Promotional Project joint award winners, Murrow Street Pride and Friends of March Railway Station. - Credit: Fenland District Council

Murrow Street Pride won for showing Street Pride is about involving the community and the host of events they hold through the year including their tea party marking The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Friends of March Railway Station also won for actively promoting the station and the work they do with various events for the public including events linked with national heritage.

Benwick In Bloom/Street Pride achieved the Best Reduce, Reuse and Recycling Project for installing a tree seat made from 100 per cent recycled materials for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Best Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Project award winners, Benwick In Bloom/Street Pride. - Credit: Fenland District Council

And lastly, the Best Clean Up went to Leverington Street Pride, Newton-in-the-Isle Street Pride, Manea Street Pride and Waterlees In Bloom/Street Pride.

All four nominees won the award for their dedication and commitment to litter picking and maintaining floral projects throughout the year.