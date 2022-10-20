Fenlands 'finest volunteers' honoured in annual district council celebration
- Credit: Fenland District Council
Fenland’s volunteers have again been honoured by the district council, from litter pickers to the green-fingered who make In Bloom schemes come to life.
Fenland District Council honoured more than 80 volunteers for their work over the last 12 months on October 13 at their annual celebration evening.
Covid prevented the 2020 celebration and made the 2021 celebration a more informal “welcome back” event, however, nothing was standing in the events way this year at the Braza Club in March.
The night kicked off with a welcome address from Cllr Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment.
Chatteris In Bloom/Street Pride won the Best Street Scene Project for transforming a planted area of Huntingdon Road into a haven of peace, tranquillity and wildlife with a cottage-garden feel
The group’s head gardener used expertise to encourage wildlife and ensure colourful planting all year round.
Best Nature Project was awarded to Parson Drove Street Pride for its ongoing hedge planting project which encourages local wildlife.
Most Read
- 1 New contracts for 17 out of 18 services cut by Stagecoach
- 2 Bungling burglar caught on CCTV with stolen goods
- 3 Residents turn graffiti artists, singers, dancers and photographers
- 4 School awarded fourth ‘outstanding’ in a row by Ofsted
- 5 Doddington fire involving car, caravan and building
- 6 Cambridgeshire officer sacked for illegal pornographic material
- 7 Traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire
- 8 Police officer committed gross misconduct
- 9 Crunch meeting today as Combined Authority looks at funding bus services
- 10 20mph speed limit for new residential roads will ‘save lives’
Best Partnership Project went to Friends of Octagon Graveyard who won for their efforts in restoring the graveyard at The Octagon Church of Wisbech and bringing an area of reflection and heritage.
Gorefield Street Pride and Gorefield Primary Academy achieved the Best Youth Project with Gorefield Primary’s new litter picking club with help from Gorefield Street Pride and Fenland District Council after pupils expressed interest in helping the environment.
Murrow Street Pride and Friends of March Railway Station were joint winners of the Best Promotional Project.
Murrow Street Pride won for showing Street Pride is about involving the community and the host of events they hold through the year including their tea party marking The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The Friends of March Railway Station also won for actively promoting the station and the work they do with various events for the public including events linked with national heritage.
Benwick In Bloom/Street Pride achieved the Best Reduce, Reuse and Recycling Project for installing a tree seat made from 100 per cent recycled materials for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations
And lastly, the Best Clean Up went to Leverington Street Pride, Newton-in-the-Isle Street Pride, Manea Street Pride and Waterlees In Bloom/Street Pride.
All four nominees won the award for their dedication and commitment to litter picking and maintaining floral projects throughout the year.