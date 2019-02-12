Fenn Holidays raise more than £1,000 for Macmillan - for fifth year running
PUBLISHED: 12:25 05 March 2019
Archant
March-based coach tour operator Fenn Holidays raised more than £1,000 for their chosen charity, Macmillan, for the fifth year running.
This year’s donation, which topped £1,105, was raised throughout the course of Fenn Holidays’ annual ‘re-union weekend’, which was based in Caernarfon, Wales during January 2019.
It means the company has raised £6,014 for the charity in just five years.
Each year the company gives its clients the opportunity to book on the weekend which is always based at a different location.
The money for charity was raised from proceeds of a raffle, staff tips and a donation by company founders Peter and Margaret Fenn.
Their first holiday programme was launched in 1988.
For more information about Fenn Holidays visit www.fennholidays.co.uk