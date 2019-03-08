£1m Boots Bridge re-construction at Manea is on target to be completed by end of May says Cambridgeshire County Council

Boots Bridge Manea where a £1m re-construction programme is under way. The works have led to the closure of the road since January but county council officials say it is on schedule to re-open by the end of next month.

Commuters cut off by a £1m re-construction of Boots Bridge, Manea, will be able to breathe a sigh of relief at the end of the month when it re-opens.

Cambridgeshire County Council says works to the bridge – that has been closed since the start of the year – “are on track to finish on time at the end of May”.

“The signed diversion route is via New Road, Chatteris but local traffic may choose alternative routes,” said a council spokesman.

“Thank you for your patience while we’re improving safety in the area.”

The current concrete bridge deck, which is the top surface of the bridge, was first built in 1931 and is being ungraded because it is deteriorating.

Engineers are demolishing the existing bridge deck and reusing the abutments, which support the bridge, before the new bridge surface is built.

The new bridge has been designed to improve safety at this road junction with Sixteen Foot Bank. The new parapets, which form a protective wall along the edge of a bridge, will see steel posts and safety barriers installed to improve visibility.

The B1093 between Manea and Wimblington is closed while the work is being carried out and a diversion via New Road, Chatteris is in place. The Stagecoach 56 service runs via Upwell Road, March to and from Manea.