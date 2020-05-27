Advanced search

Gates to £750,000 home stay open while warring neighbours and council await outcome of court hearing over highway issue

PUBLISHED: 21:19 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:19 27 May 2020

Impressive gates to an impressive home in Grange Road, March. But this picture doesn't tell the whole story since the county council has brokered a deal to keep the gates permanently open while a court decides over blocking off public highway

Impressive gates to an impressive home in Grange Road, March. But this picture doesn't tell the whole story since the county council has brokered a deal to keep the gates permanently open while a court decides over blocking off public highway

Archant

A farmer is at loggerheads with his neighbour who blocked a public highway by erecting gates to his £750,000 country home.

The fall-out has seen county council officials broker a temporary ‘peace’ deal that will see the gates remain open until magistrates settle the issue.

Andrew Hollis and partner Polly, say that the gates to Ransonmoor Grange at the end of Grange Road, March, denies them access to their land within the perimeter of the house.

They also claim motorists can no longer use the road that extends beyond the gates as a turning area.

He said: “The council has in error unlawfully and discriminately provided permission to my neighbour to stop up the highway by erecting an electric gate”.

Highways officer Amanda Hill has written to Dr Staples accepting that when she approved gates “I did so incorrectly”. She said: “The information I had at the time was incorrect and I saw no reason for you not to install the gates. Unfortunately, our mapping system is showing the area as highway to the west of the gate.”

You may also want to watch:

A county council spokesperson said: “We made an error. At the time, we should have also completed a process called ‘stopping up the highway’ for the road beyond the gate.

“This is the method for changing a public highway to private as it only provides access to a single house. We have now started this process and it started before we received a request to remove the gates from Mr Hollis.”

The council said it would be for magistrates to decide if the highways can be stopped up and that Mr Hollis will be consulted.

“In the meantime, we have agreed with the landowner to keep the gates open, so it does not cause an obstruction,” said the spokesman.

Dr Staples said: “This situation is being dealt with by my solicitors in the hope of reaching an acceptable outcome for both parties.

“The dispute has proved extremely stressful. We desire a speedy resolution to the months of harassment myself and my family have suffered due to the actions of Mr Hollis.”

Mr Hollis said that he advised that a gate was not acceptable and that “the council has in error unlawfully and discriminately provided permission to stop up the highway.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Two women arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collision in Peterborough

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

Nearly £5,000 raised for family who lost their uninsured home to fire - one person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.

Three puppies stolen from Upwell found - 11 dogs and pups still missing

Back home, safe and sound. Three puppies that were stolen from JustDogz kennels in Upwell have been found. Four are still missing. Image: JustDogz

KFC drive-thru customers asked to walk through – two meters apart – after ‘drainage problem’

Customers at the March KFC drive-thru were asked to walk through following problems with the store�s drains. Picture: Iain Kirkbright/Archant

Most Read

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Two women arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collision in Peterborough

Two arrested on suspicion of kidnap and causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on Southgate Way, Peterborough. Picture by Terry Harris.

Nearly £5,000 raised for family who lost their uninsured home to fire - one person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

A fund raising appeal has been launched to help a family whose uninsured home was destroyed by fire in Marritt Close, Chatteris.

Three puppies stolen from Upwell found - 11 dogs and pups still missing

Back home, safe and sound. Three puppies that were stolen from JustDogz kennels in Upwell have been found. Four are still missing. Image: JustDogz

KFC drive-thru customers asked to walk through – two meters apart – after ‘drainage problem’

Customers at the March KFC drive-thru were asked to walk through following problems with the store�s drains. Picture: Iain Kirkbright/Archant

Latest from the Cambs Times

Gates to £750,000 home stay open while warring neighbours and council await outcome of court hearing over highway issue

Impressive gates to an impressive home in Grange Road, March. But this picture doesn't tell the whole story since the county council has brokered a deal to keep the gates permanently open while a court decides over blocking off public highway

Couple sparks lockdown cheer by turning rundown caravan into mobile coffee business

Jasmin Hartley along with Philip Norris run the Temper and Glaze mobile cafe after renovating a rundown caravan, and are now selling the likes of cakes, coffees and milkshakes. Pictures: FACEBOOK/TEMPER AND GLAZE

Homeless man causes massive damage and steals donations from organisation set up to help him and others like him

Jeffery Burton (right) stole from 50 Backpacks (pictured) during a crime spree. 50 Backpacks was set up to help homeless people like Burton. PIcture; BACKPACKS/POLICE

All McDonald’s restaurants across Cambridgeshire to reopen before end of next week

All McDonalds restaurants  including Wisbech and Ely  will reopen before the end of next week, the fast food chain has confirmed. Picture: Google Maps

Parents in Cambridgeshire sign letter urging county council not to reopen schools on June 1

Schools in Cambridgeshire wont reopen until scientific evidence proves it is safe. Jonathan Lewis, service director for education at Cambridgeshire County Council, is pictured. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24