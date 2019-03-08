Advanced search

Emergency services stand down after March householder falls ill opening suspected 'hazardous substance' discovered in package

PUBLISHED: 21:09 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:09 02 May 2019

The police blockade has been moved back and crews are beginning to leave the scene at Bittern Way in March where a 'hazardous substance' was found in a property. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

The police blockade has been moved back and crews are beginning to leave the scene at Bittern Way in March where a 'hazardous substance' was found in a property. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

HARRY RUTTER

A police cordon has been extended in a March street where a ‘hazardous substance’ is reported to have been discovered earlier tonight.

The incident prompted a full scale emergency with fire crews, ambulances and police called in to assist with the incident.

The incident prompted a full scale emergency with fire crews, ambulances and police called in to assist with the incident.

The victim is thought to have been treated by paramedics at the scene and within the past few minutes fire crews and ambulances have left the street.

A small cordon remains in place preventing onlookers gaining access to Bittern Way which was sealed off during the emergency.

All three Cambridgeshire emergency services were at the property in Bittern Way, March, since the emergency began shortly after 4.30pm and throughout the evening specialists were called in to assist.

Two hours after the alarm was raised specialist equipment arrived at the house and equipment was ferried into the house.

Two hours after the alarm was raised specialist equipment arrived at the house and equipment was ferried into the house.

Our reporter/photographer at the scene, Harry Rutter, was cautioned against taking photos of what is inside the van.

“You don't want to know,” a police officer told him.

What appears to be an emergency field hospital was set up and an extra fire crew arrived to join others called earlier.

What appears to be an emergency field hospital was set up and an extra fire crew arrived to join others called earlier.

Numerous ambulances littered the street and residents were reminded to remain indoors until the emergency passes.

“We would ask residents in the area to remain inside with their doors and windows closed at this time,” said a police spokesman.

Dozens of firefighters and police officers began are patrolling the area – firefighters were ready and waiting outside the property. One fire appliance could be seen lodged near the front door, blocking the street.

Our reporter says the large number of police and emergency workers appeared calm and collected as they await developments.

Our reporter says the large number of police and emergency workers appeared calm and collected as they await developments.

Asked if he could indicate what's happening, one police officer replied 'it's above my pay grade to say anything”.

Cambridgeshire Police said they were “called at around 4.45pm to reports of a hazardous substance at a property in Bittern Way, March.”

However one officer at the scene did remark that the scale of the operation was “a precaution” but he declined to reveal anything of what might have been found at the house.

“Hopefully they can do what they need to do and we can all go home,” he said.

A police cordon is in position on this housing estate at Bittern Way, March, after the discovery of a 'hazardous substance' at one of the houses there. Residents have been told to stay indoors - a large presence of police, fireighters and health workers are there. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

He added that in his many years with Cambridgeshire Police he had “never seen so many emergency vehicles at one incident as this”.

Shortly before 8pm another NHS ambulance arrived and along with the additional fire crew,

A fire service spokesman said their officers were working alongside Cambridgeshire Police and the East of England Service NHS Trust.

Residents arriving home from work were among those forced to wait outside of the police cordon.

Residents arriving home from work were among those forced to wait outside of the police cordon.

“I've been at work and all I want to do is get into see my wife and kids to know they're safe,” he said.

"I've been at work and all I want to do is get into see my wife and kids to know they're safe," he said.

The police blockade has been moved back and crews are beginning to leave the scene at Bittern Way in March where a ‘hazardous substance’ was found in a property. Picture: HARRY RUTTERThe police blockade has been moved back and crews are beginning to leave the scene at Bittern Way in March where a ‘hazardous substance’ was found in a property. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

A police cordon is in position on this housing estate at Bittern Way, March, after the discovery of a 'hazardous substance' at one of the houses there. Residents have been told to stay indoors - a large presence of police, fireighters and health workers are there. Picture; HARRY RUTTERA police cordon is in position on this housing estate at Bittern Way, March, after the discovery of a 'hazardous substance' at one of the houses there. Residents have been told to stay indoors - a large presence of police, fireighters and health workers are there. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

A police cordon is in position on this housing estate at Bittern Way, March, after the discovery of a 'hazardous substance' at one of the houses there. Residents have been told to stay indoors - a large presence of police, fireighters and health workers are there. Picture; HARRY RUTTERA police cordon is in position on this housing estate at Bittern Way, March, after the discovery of a 'hazardous substance' at one of the houses there. Residents have been told to stay indoors - a large presence of police, fireighters and health workers are there. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

A police cordon is in position on this housing estate at Bittern Way, March, after the discovery of a 'hazardous substance' at one of the houses there. Residents have been told to stay indoors - a large presence of police, fireighters and health workers are there. Picture; HARRY RUTTERA police cordon is in position on this housing estate at Bittern Way, March, after the discovery of a 'hazardous substance' at one of the houses there. Residents have been told to stay indoors - a large presence of police, fireighters and health workers are there. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

A police cordon is in position on this housing estate at Bittern Way, March, after the discovery of a 'hazardous substance' at one of the houses there. Residents have been told to stay indoors - a large presence of police, fireighters and health workers are there. Picture; HARRY RUTTERA police cordon is in position on this housing estate at Bittern Way, March, after the discovery of a 'hazardous substance' at one of the houses there. Residents have been told to stay indoors - a large presence of police, fireighters and health workers are there. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

The police blockade has been moved back and crews are beginning to leave the scene at Bittern Way in March where a ‘hazardous substance’ was found in a property. Picture: HARRY RUTTERThe police blockade has been moved back and crews are beginning to leave the scene at Bittern Way in March where a ‘hazardous substance’ was found in a property. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

A police cordon is in position on this housing estate at Bittern Way, March, after the discovery of a 'hazardous substance' at one of the houses there. Residents have been told to stay indoors - a large presence of police, fireighters and health workers are there. Picture; HARRY RUTTERA police cordon is in position on this housing estate at Bittern Way, March, after the discovery of a 'hazardous substance' at one of the houses there. Residents have been told to stay indoors - a large presence of police, fireighters and health workers are there. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

The police blockade has been moved back and crews are beginning to leave the scene at Bittern Way in March where a ‘hazardous substance’ was found in a property. Picture: HARRY RUTTERThe police blockade has been moved back and crews are beginning to leave the scene at Bittern Way in March where a ‘hazardous substance’ was found in a property. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

A police cordon is in position on this housing estate at Bittern Way, March, after the discovery of a 'hazardous substance' at one of the houses there. Residents have been told to stay indoors - a large presence of police, fireighters and health workers are there. Picture; HARRY RUTTERA police cordon is in position on this housing estate at Bittern Way, March, after the discovery of a 'hazardous substance' at one of the houses there. Residents have been told to stay indoors - a large presence of police, fireighters and health workers are there. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

A police cordon is in position on this housing estate at Bittern Way, March, after the discovery of a 'hazardous substance' at one of the houses there. Residents have been told to stay indoors - a large presence of police, fireighters and health workers are there. Picture; HARRY RUTTERA police cordon is in position on this housing estate at Bittern Way, March, after the discovery of a 'hazardous substance' at one of the houses there. Residents have been told to stay indoors - a large presence of police, fireighters and health workers are there. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

'Hazardous substance' found in Bittern Way, March. Police at scene and neighbours urged to stay indoors. Picture; GOOGLE'Hazardous substance' found in Bittern Way, March. Police at scene and neighbours urged to stay indoors. Picture; GOOGLE

The police blockade has been moved back and crews are beginning to leave the scene at Bittern Way in March where a ‘hazardous substance’ was found in a property. Picture: HARRY RUTTERThe police blockade has been moved back and crews are beginning to leave the scene at Bittern Way in March where a ‘hazardous substance’ was found in a property. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

