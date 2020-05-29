Advanced search

What a night as 66 tractors offer magnificent Fen tribute to key workers

PUBLISHED: 11:42 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 29 May 2020

It was all about tractors on the final night of the NHS clap for heroes in this part of the Fens. We caught up with the event as the farming community came together to show their support and love for the NHS and our magnificent care workers, including 20-month-old Cass Porter (left). Pictures; EMMA JOHNSON/BRIAN HEMMENT

It was all about tractors on the final night of the NHS clap for heroes in this part of the Fens. We caught up with the event as the farming community came together to show their support and love for the NHS and our magnificent care workers, including 20-month-old Cass Porter (left). Pictures; EMMA JOHNSON/BRIAN HEMMENT

A tractor-loving Doddington boy was among hundreds of residents who lined the streets to cheer a loud and colourful convoy of tractors as they lit up the village in aid of Magpas Air Ambulance.

Final night of the NHS clap for heroes in the Fens as tractor drivers came together for one last, enormous rally to pay their tribute to the NHS heroes and carers who have worked tirelessly, and continue to do so, through the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; TINA PRIORFinal night of the NHS clap for heroes in the Fens as tractor drivers came together for one last, enormous rally to pay their tribute to the NHS heroes and carers who have worked tirelessly, and continue to do so, through the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; TINA PRIOR

The parade, organised by Tim Taylor and Steve Neugebauer, saw residents turn out in force to watch 66 tractors stream through the village - including a pit stop at the Manor Estate to surprise Wilfred Leonard Thompson ahead of his 100th birthday today (Friday, May 29) - before journeying to Wimblington and then to March.

Among the Doddington residents - and possibly the youngest - was 20-month-old Cass Porter, who excitedly put on his John Deere farming overalls and wellies and made good use of his own ride-on tractor, waving the farmers as they passed by.

His mum Emma Johnson said: “Cass absolutely loved every minute of it. It will be nice to show him in years to come, especially if he follows in his daddy’s footsteps and works on a farm.

“His dad is manager of Allpress Farms so he’s been brought up around tractors and all aspects of farming & loves it.

It was all about tractors on the final night of the NHS clap for heroes in this part of the Fens. We caught up with the event as the farming community came together to show their support and love for the NHS and our magnificent care workers. Picture; TINA PRIOR It was all about tractors on the final night of the NHS clap for heroes in this part of the Fens. We caught up with the event as the farming community came together to show their support and love for the NHS and our magnificent care workers. Picture; TINA PRIOR

“Tractor is his favourite word and we lose count of the amount of times a day he says it.”

Gareth Wells, who lives in Wimblington and was among those watching the parade, in which tractors flashed their lights and honked their horns, said: “We thought as it was the last clap for carers this week we would come celebrate with all you guys in our adopted village.

“It was so great to see everyone out supporting the lorries and tractors. Well done Doddington! You did the country proud.”

