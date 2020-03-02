Van forced off the road in high winds in the Fens - driver escapes injury
PUBLISHED: 12:04 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 02 March 2020
High winds caused a van to lose control and overturn in the Fens on Saturday.
Police say the driver had a lucky escape when the wind caught the sides of his vehicle forcing him off the road.
The incident took place in Oilmills Road, Ramsey Mereside, four miles north of the town of Ramsey.
"Please take care on the roads when driving in challenging conditions," said a police spokesman.