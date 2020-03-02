Advanced search

Van forced off the road in high winds in the Fens - driver escapes injury

PUBLISHED: 12:04 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 02 March 2020

Lucky escape for van driver after he leaves the road and overturns in high winds near Ramsey. Picture; POLICE

Lucky escape for van driver after he leaves the road and overturns in high winds near Ramsey. Picture; POLICE

Archant

High winds caused a van to lose control and overturn in the Fens on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

Police say the driver had a lucky escape when the wind caught the sides of his vehicle forcing him off the road.

The incident took place in Oilmills Road, Ramsey Mereside, four miles north of the town of Ramsey.

"Please take care on the roads when driving in challenging conditions," said a police spokesman.

Most Read

Hundreds protest over decision to drop popular presenter Ronnie Barbour from his afternoon show on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Hundreds are complaining over the decision by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to end the afternoon show presented by Ronnie Barbour of Ely. Picture; RONNIE BARBOUR/TWITTER

‘We head ‘em up, move ‘em out’: Cambs Cops round up loose horses caught roaming the Fens

Howdy partner! Cambs Cops round up loose horses who made their way to Redmoor Lane in Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Van forced off the road in high winds in the Fens - driver escapes injury

Lucky escape for van driver after he leaves the road and overturns in high winds near Ramsey. Picture; POLICE

Fenland District Council announce tax freeze for sixth time in 10 years

Cllr Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, has announced a tax freeze for the sixth time in 10 years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/ARCHANT

A47 at Guyhirn re-opens after Mercedes and Nissan collide in two-car crash

The A47 at Guyhirn has re-opened after two cars collided on Monday, March 2. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Most Read

Hundreds protest over decision to drop popular presenter Ronnie Barbour from his afternoon show on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Hundreds are complaining over the decision by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to end the afternoon show presented by Ronnie Barbour of Ely. Picture; RONNIE BARBOUR/TWITTER

‘We head ‘em up, move ‘em out’: Cambs Cops round up loose horses caught roaming the Fens

Howdy partner! Cambs Cops round up loose horses who made their way to Redmoor Lane in Wisbech. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Van forced off the road in high winds in the Fens - driver escapes injury

Lucky escape for van driver after he leaves the road and overturns in high winds near Ramsey. Picture; POLICE

Fenland District Council announce tax freeze for sixth time in 10 years

Cllr Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, has announced a tax freeze for the sixth time in 10 years. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/ARCHANT

A47 at Guyhirn re-opens after Mercedes and Nissan collide in two-car crash

The A47 at Guyhirn has re-opened after two cars collided on Monday, March 2. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Latest from the Cambs Times

HOCKEY: Positive Wisbech Town miss chance to claim first East Men’s League win

The Wisbech Town mixed team before winning 4-0 against Blueharts. From back left: Danny Haynes, Jason Mallatt, Jason Esser, Bill Wom Garner, Jamie Hallatt, Issy Oldershaw-Ellis and Laura Overland. From front left: Joey Gomm, Katie Dunn, Georgie Dunn, Annie Bennett, Ellie Padmore, Sam Markille and Lee Punter. Picture: IAN CARTER

A47 at Guyhirn re-opens after Mercedes and Nissan collide in two-car crash

The A47 at Guyhirn has re-opened after two cars collided on Monday, March 2. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Van forced off the road in high winds in the Fens - driver escapes injury

Lucky escape for van driver after he leaves the road and overturns in high winds near Ramsey. Picture; POLICE

Raising cash from their trash...

Children from Cavalry Primary School Eco Council are collecting crisp packets and sweet wrappers to raise money for their school.

ATHLETICS: Three Counties tackle poor weather to ‘leap’ to parkrun success

Three Counties Running Club powered through the poor weather to leap to success, including at the King’s Lynn parkrun event. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD
Drive 24