Teenager narrowly escapes jail for carrying a knife because he thought it made him look cool

PUBLISHED: 15:09 08 January 2019

Fernando Matias Facada, 18, was seen by police behaving suspiciously outside the restaurant at Clifton Leisure Park, in Clifton Way, Cambridge, on 30 November. He said he was carrying a knife because it made him look cool. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

An 18 year old, acting suspiciously outside a Cambridge restaurant, was found carrying a large kitchen knife in his coat pocket which he said made him look cool.

Fernando Matias Facada, 18, was seen by police behaving suspiciously outside a restaurant at Clifton Leisure Park, in Clifton Way in November.

The officer approached and Facada tried to flee but was caught and arrested after a short chase.

He was searched and the knife, with cling film wrapped around its handle, found in his pocket.

Facada, of Hereward Way, Trumpington, claimed he was carrying the knife because it looked ‘cool’ and had no intention of using it.

He pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ( January 3) and was given a four-month sentence in a young offenders institute, suspended for 24 months.

He was also given a nine-month curfew, from 7am to 7pm, and is banned from entering the Cambridge Clifton Leisure Park during these nine months.

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

It is also illegal to sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old, carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade three inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife or carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife.

It is also illegal to use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

Anyone who knows someone who carries a knife can report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting the Crimestoppers website.

