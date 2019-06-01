Back to the forties for nostalgic four-day event to mark D-Day 75th anniversary in March

Hundreds stepped back in time at March's Festival of the Forties in 2018. Photo: Ian Carter. Archant

The popular annual Festival of the Forties event in March will this year mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day for its four-day extravaganza.

Now in its third year, hundreds stepped back in time at March's Festival of the Forties. Photo: Ian Carter. Now in its third year, hundreds stepped back in time at March's Festival of the Forties. Photo: Ian Carter.

More than 50 Second World War history groups will be at the event along with military vehicles, vintage shopping stalls and fun for all the family.

In the marquee during the daytime there will be singing and dancing, period radio shows, swing dance lessons and fashion shows.

There will be a licensed bar and tea rooms, plus vintage caravan and period farm machinery displays.

The BBMF will feature flypasts of the Spitfire, Hurricane and the Dakota over the weekend along with the "biggest and best ever" battle that will feature tanks and heavy armour from the Second World War with re-enactors.

Hundreds stepped back in time at March's Festival of the Forties in 2018. Photo: Ian Carter. Hundreds stepped back in time at March's Festival of the Forties in 2018. Photo: Ian Carter.

Organiser, Matt Page, said: "This year especially remembrance is at the heart of the event.

"Hundreds of re-enactors will bring the battle zones to life wearing period clothes, giving 21st century visitors the closest experience to time travel they can get."

On Sunday morning there will be a Drum Head service held in the main marquee at 11 am (open to all visitors) and a "poppy shower" tribute on the afternoon.

The event will take place at Grounds Event Site in Knights End from Thursday July 18 to Sunday July 21.

Hundreds stepped back in time at March's Festival of the Forties in 2018. Photo: Ian Carter. Hundreds stepped back in time at March's Festival of the Forties in 2018. Photo: Ian Carter.

It is free to all veterans, all current serving armed forces personnel and their immediate families and all children under 10.

Here's a quick glance at what's on -

Thursday - caravan arrival party - Peaky Blinders evening in the marquee

Friday daytime - schools day

Friday evening - Woody's Hawaiian night and karaoke in welcome party in the marquee

Saturday evening - 1940's hanger dance in the marquee

Free evening show - gates open at 4pm

Sunday evening - the Big Military Last Night at the Proms show

These shows are free for everyone after 4pm and visitors can bring their own blankets and lanterns.

You may also want to watch: