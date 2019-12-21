Advanced search

Council staff bring festive cheer to families with foodbank donation

PUBLISHED: 10:12 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 21 December 2019

Council staff bring festive cheer to families with foodbank donation. Pictured with the reverse advent calendar donations are, from left, Michelle Bishop, Andy Brown, Lorraine Moore, Trevor Darnes, Amy Robinson, Andy Fox, Jo Evans, Justin Hanson, Michelle Page, Phil Westwood, Dawn Sadler, Lee Rider and Russell Watkins. Picture: AMY AMPS

Council staff bring festive cheer to families with foodbank donation. Pictured with the reverse advent calendar donations are, from left, Michelle Bishop, Andy Brown, Lorraine Moore, Trevor Darnes, Amy Robinson, Andy Fox, Jo Evans, Justin Hanson, Michelle Page, Phil Westwood, Dawn Sadler, Lee Rider and Russell Watkins. Picture: AMY AMPS

Archant

Staff at Fenland District Council helped provide more than 300 meals to those in need this Christmas after holding an alternative festive food appeal.

The team at the council's depot in Melbourne Avenue, March, rallied together for a reverse advent calendar campaign to support families struggling to make ends meet during the holidays.

Instead of receiving a small chocolate or treat for each day in December, staff donated an item of food every day for 24 days to a Reverse Advent box for Wisbech Foodbank.

Toiletries and toys were also donated to the appeal.

The team's efforts resulted in a bumper donation of 127kg - the equivalent of 300 meals.

Andy Fox, senior environmental health protection officer who organised the campaign at Fenland District Council, said: "There was an amazing response from staff and we're delighted with how much we collected.

