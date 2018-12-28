Video

Footage shows ‘best crimbo party ever’ at Mepal Outdoor Centre as 200 ravers gain entry to the abandoned site

A look inside Mepal Outdoor Centre during the event which saw 200 ravers gain entry to the abandoned site. Picture(s): FACEBOOK FACEBOOK

Footage has emerged of the rave which took place at the abandoned Mepal Outdoor Centre on Christmas Day.

Two hundred people, all sporting festive outfits and Santa hats, gained entry to the site at around 11pm on December 25 for the event.

The rave went on into Boxing Day when police officers arrived and breathalysed people leaving the centre to make sure they were safe to drive.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “There were at least four police officers on the Chatteris Road site at any one time.

“The officers monitored the situation and dealt with it in a proportionate manner. Further checks were conducted to ensure drivers were fit to drive.

“Details of all of the vehicles on site were taken and officers are investigating an incident of criminal damage.”

The venue – originally formed from gravel workings – closed in December 2016 after a break-in which saw arsonists cause substantial damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 385 of December 25 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.