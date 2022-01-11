Tom Brydon, CityFibre’s area build manager; Jan French, deputy leader of Fenland District Council, and county, district and town councillor for March; Rebecca Stephens, CityFibre’s regional partnership director and city manager for March; Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council - Credit: CITYFIBRE

A £5 million fibre investment programme that is being hailed as a "once in a generation upgrade" will help March "thrive in the digital age".

Construction of the town-wide full-fibre network is being delivered by Granemore Group on behalf of CityFibre.

The team will use a range of construction methods while working with Fenland District Council.

The network is not yet live but, once activated, services will be available from an increasing range of broadband providers.

Rebecca Stephens, regional partnership director and CityFibre’s city manager for March, said: “I’m immensely excited and proud to see work getting underway in March.

"This is the start of an exciting new chapter for the town as it gets ready to thrive in the digital age.

"It’s important to remember that any short-term disruption will pay off tremendously in the long-term - once the network’s built, it will serve the community’s connectivity needs for decades to come.”

Full fibre networks, unlike many of the copper-based ‘fibre broadband’ services available today, use 100% fibre optic cables to carry data at light speed all the way from the home to the point of connection.

This gives users speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps for upload and download.

Steve Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire, said: “Access to good broadband connectivity is an essential part of modern life.

"CityFibre’s £5m investment in full-fibre for March is a huge boost that will make it one of the best-connected places in the UK, drive economic benefit and complement existing improvements planned for the town.”

Cllr Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, said: “It is fantastic that CityFibre is now ready to start delivering its £5m infrastructure investment programme in March, which will deliver a town-wide network that will benefit residents, businesses and services alike.

"This is a once in a generation upgrade that will futureproof our network infrastructure at a time when connectivity has never been so important.”

Cllr Jan French, deputy leader of Fenland District Council and county, district and town ward member for March, added: “Good connectivity is vital.

"Whether it’s to work from home, access education and public services, or for gaming and streaming entertainment.

"I’m delighted to see this upgrade taking place in March.

"It will help to close the digital divide and complement the other fantastic developments taking place in the town as part of the March Future High Streets Fund work and March Area Transport Study.”

Find out more at www.cityfibre.com

