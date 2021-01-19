Published: 5:25 PM January 19, 2021 Updated: 5:30 PM January 19, 2021

The family owners of a fishing-friendly holiday park in Doddington say they "can't wait" to make a splash with the opening of a new lake this year.

Fields End Water's third lake (which is just over an acre in size) will also house glamping pods and touring pitches on its banks.

Charlie Boughton, park director, said: "We're hoping the extra lake and its surrounding accommodation will open as we've planned in mid-March, and are taking bookings for both touring pitches and glamping pods."

The adults-only park is based on the arable farm owned by Charlie's parents, Duncan and Vicky, and started welcoming touring guests just over 15 years ago.

As well as facilities for motorhomes, touring caravans, tents and glamping pods, Fields End also provides lodges to rent with their own hot tubs.

Fields End Water won this year's David Bellamy Conservation Award for supporting green tourism.