Two men were assaulted and left injured by a group of people when they tried to break up a fight in March during the early hours of Saturday (June 22).

Police were called to West End Road at about 2.30am with reports of criminal damage and antisocial behaviour.

Passers-by who tried to intervene were then assaulted by the group and two men suffered minor injuries as a result.

Officers attended the scene but the suspects had fled. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.