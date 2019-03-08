Men injured as they tried to break-up late night fight in March
PUBLISHED: 12:05 24 June 2019
Two men were assaulted and left injured by a group of people when they tried to break up a fight in March during the early hours of Saturday (June 22).
Police were called to West End Road at about 2.30am with reports of criminal damage and antisocial behaviour.
Passers-by who tried to intervene were then assaulted by the group and two men suffered minor injuries as a result.
Officers attended the scene but the suspects had fled. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.