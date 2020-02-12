March Lunch & Film Club 'much improved' after donation for new town hall projector

A Fen lunch and film club has been "much improved" thanks to donations from local charities and organisations.

The monthly March Lunch & Film Club held in the Skoulding Suite at the town hall is run by Fenland Arts in conjunction with Paninis Coffee Shop and 20Twenty Productions.

A spokesman said the club is now "thriving" after the purchase of a new projector to "improve the viewing experience" for the more than 40 regular members.

Generous donations came in from the March Town Council, the March Mayor's Charity, the March Lions and the March Rotary Club.

The spokesman said: "The March Lunch & Film Club now thrives. Thanks to donations, the film viewing experience has been much improved with purchase of a new projector.

"More than 40 over 50s watched Red Joan last week. More information and lunch tickets are available from Paninis Coffee Shop on the marketplace.

"The new projector is also for use by all groups making use of the facilities in the Skoulding Suite in the town hall."