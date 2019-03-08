Advanced search

Filming gets underway in March as new video aims to put teenage domestic violence into the spotlight to raise awareness around the issue

PUBLISHED: 11:50 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 21 August 2019

On location at Club Q in March for filming of new video putting teenage domestic violence in the spotlight. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

A camera crew has been spotted in March this week as local actors recreate a PSA film from the 90s about domestic violence in teenagers.

Funded by YMCA England and Wales, the project - set in a world of social media - aims to put domestic violence in 2019 into the spotlight.

The film, being recreated by 20Twenty Productions, stars actors from the Fenland and Cambridgeshire area and will be delivered to schools in the area.

Katherine Nightingale of 20Twenty Productions and director of the film said: "The original film used by the YMCA was made in the 90s so we are modernising it.

"We are putting social media context into it and we are of course using local people, which is exactly what the YMCA wanted."

Peterborough-based YMCA has commissioned the feature for £10,000 and it will be filmed at various locations in March, including Club Q, the Braza and March Town Hall.

Ms Nightingale added: "We are filming all around Fenland and the final cut should be ready before the end of September.

"The YMCA should begin to use it in schools at the start of October, it could be shown at any school in and around Fenland and Cambridgeshire."

YMCA helps support young people in England and Wales, they offer emergency accommodation, family work and training and education for those in need.

For more information on the YMCA, visit: www.ymca.org.uk

