News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Wanted: Homes for 156 zebra finches

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 4:31 PM June 2, 2021    Updated: 5:24 PM June 2, 2021
Zebra finches looking for new homes

The RSPCA is currently looking for homes for 156 zebra finches. - Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA is searching for homes for 156 zebra finches as their owner's circumstances changed.

All the birds were well looked after and 20 of them are being kept at the charity’s Block Fen Animal Centre in Wimblington.

Zebra finches looking for new homes

Zebra finches are sociable birds and need swings and toys in the aviary to play with. - Credit: RSPCA

Zebra finches that need rehoming

In the wild, zebra finches are found across Australia. The RSPCA is currently trying to find homes for 156 birds after their owner's circumstances changed. - Credit: RSPCA

The rest have been transported to other RSPCA branches and a private establishment in Norfolk has also taken some in.

RSPCA inspector Emily Astilberry is helping the owner rehome the birds.

RSPCA inspector Emily Astilberry holding a caught zebra finch

RSPCA inspector Emily Astilberry holding one of the zebra finches. - Credit: RSPCA

She said: “We can’t always help in these sorts of situations as we have to prioritise rescuing animals from cruelty and neglect but, thankfully, due to some very helpful local centres, we were able to find spaces for them to go to.

You may also want to watch:

“The birds had a lovely aviary and were all happy and healthy but finding homes for 156 birds is no easy task so we wanted to help out to ensure that these birds were found good new homes.”

Anyone interested in offering these zebra finches a home should contact the RSPCA’s ‘Find A Pet’ website.

Zebra finches that need new homes

Zebra finches need communal aviary housing with outdoor access, lots of perch space at different heights, and space for free flight. - Credit: RSPCA

The zebra finches which are looking for new homes

156 zebra finches are looking for new homes. - Credit: RSPCA

In the wild, they can be found across most of Australia. They’re also a highly sociable bird and monogamous, forming long-term pair bonds.

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘In need of refurbishment’: Take a look inside derelict George’s pub
  2. 2 Vaccination centre cancels clinic
  3. 3 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  1. 4 Lifer caught with shank in his cell at Whitemoor Prison gets extra time  
  2. 5 Conman blasted for ‘absolutely disgusting’ ripping off victims, some in their 80s and 90s 
  3. 6 Avoid, avoid, avoid - three best pieces of advice as A14 gridlocked today
  4. 7 Caught on camera - the moment railway crossing became a reality
  5. 8 Fizzy drink cans create John Deere tractor sculpture
  6. 9 'Fantastic turnout' for charity tractor run
  7. 10 Fenland police station gets £500,000 face-lift

When being kept in captivity, the RSPCA says they should be group housed in an equal sex ratio with lots of nest sites and should never live alone.

Communal aviary housing is best with outdoor access, lots of perch space at different heights, and space for free flight.

Zebra finches looking for new homes

The zebra finches were well looked after in an aviary in Newmarket - but the owner's circumstances changed. - Credit: RSPCA

Zebra finches looking for new homes

The birds have now been transported to RSPCA centres and to a private establishment in Norfolk where they will stay until new homes can be found. - Credit: RSPCA


The birds also feed on the ground so they need solid flooring with suitable litter material such as bark chips, wood shavings or sand.

They tent to eat dried grass seeds but in captivity do best with a mixed diet of foreign finch seed mix, some live insects, mealworms and panicum millet sprays, all provided in feeders or on the floor.

Access to water baths and environmental enrichment like toys and swings will also be required.

Rounding up the birds at their original aviary in Newmarket proved to be a challenge – but Emily’s RSPCA colleague, and husband, Dean helped with the task.

RSPCA inspector Emily Astilberry trying to catch the zebra finches

RSPCA inspector Emily Astilberry said it was quite a task catching the birds. - Credit: RSPCA

She said : “Initially rounding the birds up was quite easy but as there were fewer and fewer, they got harder and harder to catch!

“They kept finding little places to hide and we had to spend hours rounding them all up safely.

“Eventually, there was just one bird left who gave us the real run-around. We did find her though, finally, hiding under a rope bridge!”

If you would like to offer these birds a new home, Google “RSPCA find a pet”.

Newmarket News
Wimblington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kurt Nelson jailed

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

21 years for prisoner who slit fellow inmate's throat

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
May 2020: Tractors, forklifts and trucks steamed through Doddington and Wimblington to pay tribute to the NHS

Charity News

Charity tractor road run returns this weekend

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A cannabis factory has been uncovered at The Five Bells in Norfolk Street, Wisbech.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Once popular but now empty pub revealed as cannabis factory

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The man died inside Tesco supermarket at Hostmoor Avenue in March at around midday on Monday, May 24. 

Emergency Services

Shopper dies inside Tesco supermarket after ‘having medical episode’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus