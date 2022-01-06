News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Car catches fire after multi-vehicle crash

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:54 PM January 6, 2022
The crash happened this morning at Boots Bridge, Manea.

The crash happened this morning at Boots Bridge, Manea.

A car caught fire following a multi-vehicle collision at Manea this morning (Thursday January 6). 

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service arrived on Boots Bridge at 8.34am to find the vehicle ablaze following the crash.

All people were out of their vehicles on arrival, said a Cambs Fire spokesman.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

One casualty was treated by the ambulance service.

The crew returned to their station by 10.10am.

A witness who attempted to get through the road at 8.15am said the collision involved "a farm vehicle and at least two other cars".

She added that it happened about halfway up between the railway crossing and Boot's Bridge.
 

