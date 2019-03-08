Advanced search

Main stretch of A141 between March and Chatteris partially blocked following fire involving fencing and trees at Fen home

PUBLISHED: 16:58 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 24 April 2019

The stretch of road which was partially blocked by a fire engine on the A141 Isle of Ely Way this morning (April 24). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The stretch of road which was partially blocked by a fire engine on the A141 Isle of Ely Way this morning (April 24). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A Fenland fire involving fencing and trees caused minor delays this morning after crews partially blocked the A141 Isle of Ely Way.

Reports came in at around 11.50am this morning (April 24) of a fire in the open in Wimblington – backing on to the main stretch of Cambridgeshire road.

One fire engine parked on the side of the road between March and Chatteris, forcing on-coming cars to wait before overtaking.

An eye-witness, who originally thought the incident was a car collision, said: “Cars heading towards March had to wait to go around the firefighters.”

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service confirmed that two units, one from March and another from Chatteris, were called to the scene on Meadow Way South.

A spokesman said: “At 11.53am crews were called to a fire, involving fencing and trees, in Wimblington.

“We extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to our stations by 1.30pm. The cause of the fire was accidental.”

