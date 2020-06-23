Advanced search

Around 50 tonnes of cardboard on fire at Amazon distribution centre

PUBLISHED: 15:18 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 23 June 2020

Fire crews at the Amazon distribution centre in Peterborough after 50 tonnes of carboard caught fire on June 23. Picture: Terry Harris

Fire crews at the Amazon distribution centre in Peterborough after 50 tonnes of carboard caught fire on June 23. Picture: Terry Harris

© Terry Harris

Firefighters are currently tackling a large blaze at the Amazon distribution centre in Cambs where around 50 tonnes of cardboard are on fire.

Fire crews at the Amazon distribution centre in Peterborough after 50 tonnes of carboard caught fire on June 23. Picture: Terry Harris

Crews from all over the region were called at around midday to the outdoor fire at the centre in Flaxley Road, Peterborough.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 12.25 to a report of a fire in Flaxley Road.

“Four crews and a water carrier there are in attendance. A number of bales of cardboard are alight outdoors (approx. 50 tonnes) next to a building.

“Crews are still on scene tackling the fire.”

Fire crews at the Amazon distribution centre in Peterborough after 50 tonnes of carboard caught fire on June 23. Picture: Terry Harris

More to follow.

