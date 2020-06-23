Around 50 tonnes of cardboard on fire at Amazon distribution centre
PUBLISHED: 15:18 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 23 June 2020
© Terry Harris
Firefighters are currently tackling a large blaze at the Amazon distribution centre in Cambs where around 50 tonnes of cardboard are on fire.
Crews from all over the region were called at around midday to the outdoor fire at the centre in Flaxley Road, Peterborough.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 12.25 to a report of a fire in Flaxley Road.
“Four crews and a water carrier there are in attendance. A number of bales of cardboard are alight outdoors (approx. 50 tonnes) next to a building.
“Crews are still on scene tackling the fire.”
More to follow.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.