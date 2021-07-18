‘Hero’ student steps in to help at kebab shop fire
- Credit: Dominick Brace
A student has been praised for helping when fire broke out in a kebab shop.
Dominick Brace, 16, was “strolling along” Market Street, Whittlesey, on Friday evening when he saw “smoke bursting out of the roof”.
He said: “I instantly ran over to see if I could help.
“Inside were the two very nice owners who were struggling to get the fire extinguishers working.
“I grabbed one of the extinguishers and tried to get it to work but it was faulty and did not work”.
Dominick tried locally to find another and finally owners of another kebab shop helped.
“The kind gentleman at Kebab Land grabbed a fire extinguisher and came running out,” he said.
By this point, says Dominick, it was too late as the fire service had arrived.
“They were very quick, arriving in about five minutes. There were four engines in total – I went back to Kebab Land to get the owners at the Ottoman a bottle of water,” he says.
Firefighters had to pull some of the roof apart to quell the flames: earlier thick plumes of smokes drifted over the area.
It is thought the blaze broke out in an extractor fan but an inquiry is ongoing.
Meanwhile Market Street remains closed at its junction with Broad Street after Ottomans was roped off pending inspection for structural damage.
Motorists were initially alerted by road closure signs near the George but on Saturday afternoon these had been removed to the side.
It meant many cars and vans having to make a U-turn once they got near to Ottoman.
On a community Facebook page many have thanked Dominick for his efforts.
He replied to one: “When I first saw it had happened, the adrenaline just rushed in.”
And to another, he simply said: “Thank you; I just did what I could.”
As for Dominick, after praising the fire service “they did their job well” he gave police his details and left.
“I biked back home to grab some crisps and chocolate for the owners and fire fighters,” he said.
“Thank you to everyone who helped- may God be with you.”
Ottoman owners have not been available for comment.