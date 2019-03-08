Advanced search

Homes evacuated as flames and explosion shake industrial estate in March - access restricted and road closed

PUBLISHED: 16:58 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:48 31 October 2019

A number of houses have been evacuated as a safety precaution after a fire broke out at the Force One Limited premises on Longhill Road in March. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Archant

Some homes have been evacuated after a fire and explosion at Longhill Road industrial estate, March, this afternoon.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are currently at the scene and the road is closed at the Elm Road junction with Longhill Road. A small number of houses have been evacuated as a safety precaution."

One worker from SDM Fabrication said: "It started about 45 minutes ago. We just looked out the windows and couldn't believe the black smoke we were seeing. "I think its rubbish that's on fire. I just hope it hasn't taken any vehicles or the building near it too."

An eyewitness said: "The explosions were huge. They shook the ground."

Police says they were called at 4.07pm and confirmed the blaze is at the Force One Limited premises on Longhill Road, March.

Fire crew were called just after 3.30pm today to workshop blaze involving a diesel bowser and cylinder.

Crews from March, Wisbech, Chatteris, the North roaming fire engine and a water carrier from Ramsey are at the scene.

|"The cause of the fire will be investigated once the fire has been extinguished," said a spokesman for Cambridgeshire fire service.

Eye witness accounts speak of hearing explosions coming from the seat of the blaze, which is thought to be at Force One Ltd. The company operates vacuum excavator hire services.

Huge flames can be seen for miles and the area has been cordoned off.

