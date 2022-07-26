News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Urgent plea not to swim in Fenland pit

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 6:07 PM July 26, 2022
Stay clear of swimming in Star Pit between Whittlesey and Peterborough, fire chiefs warn

An urgent plea not to swim in a Fenland pit has been issued by fire chiefs.  

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue issued the warning today. 

Their spokesperson said: “We’re aware of reports of people visiting Star Pit, between Whittlesey and Kings Dyke, and going in the water. 

“Please keep out of the water”. 

Cambs fire and rescue added: “There are many hidden dangers beneath the surface.  

“Sheer drops, deep ice-cold water in some parts, and former quarry materials and machinery lurking below, are just some of the hazards there.” 

The spokesperson added: “If you want to go for a swim, head to a leisure centre or join an open water swimming group. 

“It’s not worth the risk.” 

One resident told them that “there's a lot of old quarry machinery and detritus under the waters and the pit is over 100ft deep. 

“It would cost a fortune to make it safe again”. 

But another added: “Locals have been swimming in these pits for years, you won't stop it happening. 

“All you can do is put danger warning signs up”

