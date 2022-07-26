Urgent plea not to swim in Fenland pit
- Credit: Cambs Fire & Rescue
An urgent plea not to swim in a Fenland pit has been issued by fire chiefs.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue issued the warning today.
Their spokesperson said: “We’re aware of reports of people visiting Star Pit, between Whittlesey and Kings Dyke, and going in the water.
“Please keep out of the water”.
Cambs fire and rescue added: “There are many hidden dangers beneath the surface.
“Sheer drops, deep ice-cold water in some parts, and former quarry materials and machinery lurking below, are just some of the hazards there.”
The spokesperson added: “If you want to go for a swim, head to a leisure centre or join an open water swimming group.
“It’s not worth the risk.”
One resident told them that “there's a lot of old quarry machinery and detritus under the waters and the pit is over 100ft deep.
“It would cost a fortune to make it safe again”.
But another added: “Locals have been swimming in these pits for years, you won't stop it happening.
“All you can do is put danger warning signs up”