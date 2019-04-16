Advanced search

Cow stuck in mud is rescued by fire crews in Thorney

16 April, 2019 - 11:36
A cow had a lucky escape after getting stuck in mud at a river in Thorney. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

A cow had a lucky escape after getting stuck in mud at a river in Thorney. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

A cow had a lucky escape after getting stuck in mud near a river in Thorney.



Fire crews joined forces with a farmer to make sure that the cow was successfully brought back on dry land.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon (April 14) near Old Knarr Fen Drove, Thorney.

The farmer and his teleporter and crews wearing in-water kits successfully managed to get the cow in a harness before lifting her out of the bog.

The animal had gone loose and taken itself down by the river before getting stuck.



It was left in the hands of a vet who checked it over before returning to the farm.

Pictures posted on social media by Cambs Fire and Rescue showed the team coming to its aid.

The incident was a reminder for the public that it is not just fires that they deal with.

