Multiple fire crews tackle grain dryer blaze
- Credit: Facebook/Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Multiple crews were called to deal with a grain dryer fire today (Wednesday).
The fire at Fengrain in Hook Lane, Wimblington was also a chance for firefighters from Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Stanground to put some of their new equipment to the test to tackle the blaze.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews, with both the fire engine and the new turntable ladder aerial appliance, as well as the incident command unit, attended a fire in a grain dryer.
“With help from staff on site emptying the grain, crews managed to extinguish the fire using two hose reels and a jet, checking for hot spots with the thermal imaging camera.”
The spokesperson said crews left the scene at around 10am.