Cambs Times > News

Multiple fire crews tackle grain dryer blaze

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:51 PM August 18, 2021   
Cambridgeshire fire crews with new turntable ladder to tackle Wimblington blaze

Fire crews used their new turntable ladder (pictured) to help tackle a blaze at Fengrain in Wimblington. - Credit: Facebook/Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Multiple crews were called to deal with a grain dryer fire today (Wednesday). 

The fire at Fengrain in Hook Lane, Wimblington was also a chance for firefighters from Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Stanground to put some of their new equipment to the test to tackle the blaze. 

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews, with both the fire engine and the new turntable ladder aerial appliance, as well as the incident command unit, attended a fire in a grain dryer. 

“With help from staff on site emptying the grain, crews managed to extinguish the fire using two hose reels and a jet, checking for hot spots with the thermal imaging camera.” 

The spokesperson said crews left the scene at around 10am.     

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Wimblington News

