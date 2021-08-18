Published: 2:51 PM August 18, 2021

Fire crews used their new turntable ladder (pictured) to help tackle a blaze at Fengrain in Wimblington. - Credit: Facebook/Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Multiple crews were called to deal with a grain dryer fire today (Wednesday).

The fire at Fengrain in Hook Lane, Wimblington was also a chance for firefighters from Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Stanground to put some of their new equipment to the test to tackle the blaze.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews, with both the fire engine and the new turntable ladder aerial appliance, as well as the incident command unit, attended a fire in a grain dryer.

“With help from staff on site emptying the grain, crews managed to extinguish the fire using two hose reels and a jet, checking for hot spots with the thermal imaging camera.”

The spokesperson said crews left the scene at around 10am.