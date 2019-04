Gallery

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

The former R Us store in Peterborough was destroyed by fire late last night (Monday) and it took fire crews five hours to tackle it.

A fire service spokesman said: “At 11.58pm on Monday (22) crews were called to a fire on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough city centre.

“Crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, the Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade, Thorney, Whittlesey, Yaxley, Sawtry, Huntingdon and Ramsey attended the scene, along with crews from Crowland, Market Deeping and Boston in Lincolnshire.”

The spokesman said firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire at a disused industrial premises, with flames visible going through the roof.

“The fire significantly damaged the building, causing the front of the building to collapse,” said the spokesman.

