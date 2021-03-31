News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Spreading chimney blaze sparks cleaning warning from firefighters

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:02 PM March 31, 2021   
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service are urging those with a chimney to get in cleaned

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service are urging those with a chimney to get in cleaned following a fast-spreading blaze in March. - Credit: CambsFRS

A fast-spreading chimney blaze has sparked a warning from the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, urging residents to keep their chimneys clean.  

Crews were called to a home on Fishermans Drive in March on Saturday (March 27) at around 12.20pm after a chimney fire began spreading to the roof.  

They extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their station by 2.10pm, the cause of the fire was accidental.   

A fire service spokesperson said: “Although the weather is starting to warm up, there are still cold days forecast in the coming weeks, so it is tempting to have a fire to keep the chill off.   

“It is very important to keep your chimney maintained and clear fireplaces and woodburners of any debris to help prevent a fire in your home.  

“You should also have the chimney swept and brickwork inspected, at least once a year, to ensure the flue is clear of any soot or other material buildup.   

“It’s also vitally important that you have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in your home. They will alert you to a fire and give you precious minutes to escape to safety.”  

Chimneys should be swept by a competent contractor. To find your nearest local HETAS Approved Chimney Sweep visit: www.hetas.co.uk/find-chimney-sweep/  

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
March News

