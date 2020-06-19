Students become firefighters in perhaps one of former Whittlesey mayor’s memorable moments

One event that may be one of Cllr Julie Windle’s most memorable moments as mayor of Whittlesey is the firebreak programme, where students from Sir Harry Smith Community College became firefighters for a week. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Archant

Cllr Julie Windle has perhaps overseen many positive examples of community spirit during her time as mayor of Whittlesey, one of them including from the town’s fire station.

Students from Sir Harry Smith Community College took part in a five-day ‘firebreak’ course, led by the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, which Cllr Windle alongside other local dignitaries, teachers and families attended.

Pupils were involved in drill yard activities and were able to get hands-on, like learning how to use hose reels and breathing apparatus, as well as understanding life-saving skills such as home fire and road safety.

It was an event where students were able to impress those on the sidelines, including Cllr Windle, who saw pupils overcome their fears, gain confidence and transfer new skills to their school and personal lives.

Odette Tattersall, community safety coordinator at Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue, said: “They have worked exceptionally hard and have learnt an awful lot of new skills.

“They have also been working hard towards achieving two units awards: the firefighting skills & active citizenship, and basic life support & CPR.”

