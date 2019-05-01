Advanced search

Unattended bonfire in wooded area on A141 near March sparks fire service warning about dangers of open blazes

01 May, 2019 - 15:21
The stretch of the A141 near March where firefighters discovered the blaze. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The stretch of the A141 near March where firefighters discovered the blaze. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE

An unattended bonfire on the A141 near March has sparked a warning from Cambridgeshire’s fire service, focusing on fires in the open.

The blaze was called in on Monday, April 29 at around 9.50pm – one unit from March attended the scene in a “wooded area” on the main stretch of road.

Firefighters confirmed the blaze was unattended and within 40 minutes they had the fire in control and out before returning back to their stations just after 10.30pm.

The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service has now issued some “top safety tips” for people who are planning to start their own bonfire.

A spokesman said: “Build your bonfire well clear of buildings, garden sheds, fences and hedges and never use flammable liquids to start a bonfire.

“You shouldn't ever burn dangerous items such as aerosol cans, paint tins, foam furniture, or batteries and you shouldn't leave bonfires unattended.

“An adult should supervise it until it has burnt out. If it has to be left, damp it down with plenty of water.

“Always keep a bucket of water or a hosepipe nearby in case of fire and check the weather; avoid lighting bonfires in high winds.”

