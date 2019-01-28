Advanced search

Firefighters in Cambridgeshire celebrate hitting 2,500 Instagram followers using hoses, chimney rods and gloves

28 January, 2019 - 10:57
Cambridgeshire firefighters celebrating hitting 2,500 followers on Instagram in the most creative way possible. Picture: TWITTER / @CAMBSFRS

Cambridgeshire firefighters celebrating hitting 2,500 followers on Instagram in the most creative way possible. Picture: TWITTER / @CAMBSFRS

TWITTER / @CAMBSFRS

Firefighters in Cambridgeshire have shown their creative side after hitting 2,500 followers on Instagram last week.

One of our region’s fire crews celebrated the “great achievement” by laying out hoses, chimney rods and gloves used during road traffic collisions to read 2,500.

The firefighters in St Neots only spent 30 minutes putting the picture together. The team also brought out two fire engines for the celebratory snap.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Reaching this many followers is a great achievement as it’s a channel that is still relatively new to our service.

“This is an increase of more than 50 per cent in a year. We find it’s a useful way to reach and engage with a different audience.”

Crews share images from call-outs, community engagements and many more exciting things – you can follow them on @cambs_frs.

The spokesman added: “Our crew spent only 30 minutes putting the picture together, using different types of hoses, chimney rods and gloves.

“Not following us already? Head over to @cambs_frs to see more cool [pictures] of #TeamCambsFire.”

