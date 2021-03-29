News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Major factory blaze ‘surrounded’ as firefighters gain control

John Elworthy

Published: 4:41 PM March 29, 2021    Updated: 5:18 PM March 29, 2021
Data Shredders fire Wimblington. An eyewitness described firefighters “running around like hell” to

Firefighters have gained control of a major blaze at the Datashredder’s factory in Wimblington this evening (March 29). - Credit: © Terry Harris

Fire chiefs are confident they have got a major blaze at a Fenland factory under control.   

Group commander Dave Lynch said: "We have currently got the fire surrounded and we are doing our very best to prevent any further spread to adjacent buildings.”  

He was summing up the emergency services response to a fire that engulfed Datashredder’s factory on the Eastwood Industrial Estate in Wimblington shortly before 10am today.   

Pointing to what he described as “quite a significant fire” he said large amounts of baled and shredded paper had caught hold.  

"Crews have been here for some time know and we have got a large number of crews and vehicles in attendance,” said Cdr Lynch.  

"There are large plumes of smoke coming off the building, so we ask any residents nearby to keep doors and windows closed and stay away from the area where possible.”  

He said the fire led to closure of the A141 road from March to Chatteris and he expected it to remain closed for “at least the next couple of hours”.  

He added: “We ask those in the community to bear with us, be patient and try to keep away from the fire where possible  

"The crews are working really hard to extinguish the fire."  

One resident posted to social media of their concerns for other businesses nearby, including a grain store, fertiliser factory and recycling plant.   

"I really hope they keep it under control and that the houses nearby are also kept safe,” he wrote.   

Police have assured residents that there are no casualties and that everyone is accounted for.   

More than 50 firefighters, including crews from March, Chatteris, Wisbech, Ely, Ramsey, Huntingdon, Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Cottenham, along with the north roaming fire engine, attended the scene.

Crews from Norfolk and Lincolnshire also attended.   

“Firefighters arrived to find well developed fire involving an industrial building,” said a fire service spokesperson.   

“Crews are at the scene working to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading to other buildings.   

“Those living in and around Wimblington are advised to close their doors and windows due to the smoke coming from the fire.”  

An eyewitness described firefighters “running around like hell” to find hydrants to connect to as they began to tackle a major fire in the Fens today.   

Kenny Rock said: “The fire brigade could not find any hydrants near the fire. That’s why they were running around like hell to find one, including looking over the side of the A141”.  

“They used water from their engines until a hydrant was found.  

“I heard one fire chief tell his fire fighters that he wanted hoses round the side of the building. The fire was in real danger of spreading to nearby buildings.   

“And one of those is Laws Fertilisers”.   

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 10am to reports of a fire in Eastwood Industrial Estate, Wimblington.  

“Emergency services attended and officers remain at the scene to assist with road closures.  

The spokesperson said the A141 Isle of Ely Way has been closed as a precaution.   

There is no confirmed time for the road to reopen. 

