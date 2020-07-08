Advanced search

Firefighters show residents how to use life-saving equipment across Cambridgeshire in social media video

PUBLISHED: 11:27 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 08 July 2020

Residents have been shown how to use throwline stations installed across Cambridgeshire to help people who have got into trouble at some of the county’s waterside hotspots. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Residents have been shown how to use throwline stations installed across Cambridgeshire to help people who have got into trouble at some of the county’s waterside hotspots. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Archant

Residents across Cambridgeshire have been shown how to use potentially life-saving equipment to help people getting into difficulties at some of the county’s water-risk areas.

Residents have been shown how to use throwline stations installed across Cambridgeshire to help people who have got into trouble at some of the county’s waterside hotspots. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEResidents have been shown how to use throwline stations installed across Cambridgeshire to help people who have got into trouble at some of the county’s waterside hotspots. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Members of the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service released a video on social media to show residents how to use throwline stations in order to help someone to safety if they get into trouble at some of the county’s waterside hotspots.

In the video, the person at shore is told to call 999 and ask for the fire service, before reading the three-word location written on the station’s information board to access the rope and retrieve the person to safety.

MORE: Life-saving equipment to be installed at waterside hotspots across Cambridgeshire to keep residents safe

The stations are being installed by the fire service alongside the Cambridgeshire Water Safety Partnership and the police and crime commissioner, Cllr Ray Bisby, with some already in place at Whittlesey and Ely.

Cllr Bisby said: “By installing the potentially life-saving stations at these waterside locations, we can help keep our communities safe.”





























































































If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

Cambs market food hall forced shut following two positive tests for coronavirus

The food hall at Peterborough Market is closed for a �deep clean� after two people connected with the venue tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Terry Harris

Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

Police are keeping an open mind after reports a young girl was abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suspected unlicensed music event gets go ahead from police officers who said there were ‘no issues’

The beginning of the party at Creek Fen in March on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Archant

Man charged with fraud and theft after distraction burglaries where victims reportedly lost £1,000

Anthony Smith, of Fenland Way, Chatteris, was charged with fraud and theft after being arrested in connection with three distraction burglaries where victims lost £1,000. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Most Read

Town’s pubs and barbers re-open to the public as lockdown eases

The Riverside barbers team pictured in full PPE as they re-opened on Saturday July 4 following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: CHARLENE SMITH

Cambs market food hall forced shut following two positive tests for coronavirus

The food hall at Peterborough Market is closed for a �deep clean� after two people connected with the venue tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Terry Harris

Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

Police are keeping an open mind after reports a young girl was abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suspected unlicensed music event gets go ahead from police officers who said there were ‘no issues’

The beginning of the party at Creek Fen in March on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Archant

Man charged with fraud and theft after distraction burglaries where victims reportedly lost £1,000

Anthony Smith, of Fenland Way, Chatteris, was charged with fraud and theft after being arrested in connection with three distraction burglaries where victims lost £1,000. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Latest from the Cambs Times

Council say ‘necessary measures will be in place’ for all pupils to return to school in September

Cambridgeshire county and Peterborough city council are working around the clock to ensure schools are safe for pupils to return in September. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Archive/PA Images

Firefighters show residents how to use life-saving equipment across Cambridgeshire in social media video

Residents have been shown how to use throwline stations installed across Cambridgeshire to help people who have got into trouble at some of the county’s waterside hotspots. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘Suffering was entirely avoidable’ - review reveals ‘failings’ of thousands of women

A two year review into the use of mesh implants to treat incontinence and other health conditions was published today. Kath Sansom (L), from March, launched the 'Sling the Mesh' campaign group in 2015.

“...our report makes for uncomfortable reading” - Patient failings exposed in pelvic mesh implant review

A two year review into the use of vaginal mesh implants has revealed the shocking extent of patient failings and lack of regulation. Pictures: Supplied

Less than four per cent of Fenland’s street signs replaced each year, council reveals

Fenland District Council said they received three reports of faulty street name plates in Chatteris in the last 12 months. Pictures: BRIAN HEMMENT