Firefighters show residents how to use life-saving equipment across Cambridgeshire in social media video
PUBLISHED: 11:27 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 08 July 2020
Residents across Cambridgeshire have been shown how to use potentially life-saving equipment to help people getting into difficulties at some of the county’s water-risk areas.
Members of the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service released a video on social media to show residents how to use throwline stations in order to help someone to safety if they get into trouble at some of the county’s waterside hotspots.
In the video, the person at shore is told to call 999 and ask for the fire service, before reading the three-word location written on the station’s information board to access the rope and retrieve the person to safety.
The stations are being installed by the fire service alongside the Cambridgeshire Water Safety Partnership and the police and crime commissioner, Cllr Ray Bisby, with some already in place at Whittlesey and Ely.
Cllr Bisby said: “By installing the potentially life-saving stations at these waterside locations, we can help keep our communities safe.”
