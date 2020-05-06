Advanced search

Fen firefighters come together to pay double tribute in coronavirus lockdown video

PUBLISHED: 11:26 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 06 May 2020

Firefighters from March Fire Station gathered to pay double tribute to NHS workers, carers and Colonel Tom Moore on his 100th birthday. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Firefighters from March Fire Station gathered to pay double tribute to NHS workers, carers and Colonel Tom Moore on his 100th birthday. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Archant

Firefighters from March Fire Station came together to hold a double tribute during the coronavirus lockdown.

Crew members stood outside the station on Wisbech Road for the weekly clap for carers to show their appreciation for carers nationwide, as well as clapping in recognition of Colonel Tom Moore’s 100th birthday on Thursday, April 30 to the tune of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

The Second World War veteran raised nearly £33 million for the NHS after walking 100 lengths of his garden, and was also known for saving March Concrete Ltd. when he lived in the Fens during the 1980s.

The tributes were filmed and shared on Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service’s social media pages.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The crew got together to take part in the #ClapForTheNHS and #ClapForOurCarers, at the station.

“They also wanted to pay tribute to Captain, now Colonel, Tom Moore on his 100th birthday.

“The crew was inspired by the great man and wanted to wish him a very happy birthday.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital after industrial accident

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Chatteris Witnesses say the air ambulance landed at the back of Cromwell Community College. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

19-year-old man arrested after collision in Somersham

Man arrested in Somersham on suspicion of drug driving

Family thank strangers that have sent cards to their brother who is worried the coronavirus lockdown will affect his 21st birthday

Football-mad Josh Harvey is worried he won't be able to celebrate his 21st birthday next month - so his family are asking people over social media to send him a birthday card. Image: SUBMITTED

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital after industrial accident

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Chatteris Witnesses say the air ambulance landed at the back of Cromwell Community College. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

19-year-old man arrested after collision in Somersham

Man arrested in Somersham on suspicion of drug driving

Family thank strangers that have sent cards to their brother who is worried the coronavirus lockdown will affect his 21st birthday

Football-mad Josh Harvey is worried he won't be able to celebrate his 21st birthday next month - so his family are asking people over social media to send him a birthday card. Image: SUBMITTED

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fen firefighters come together to pay double tribute in coronavirus lockdown video

Firefighters from March Fire Station gathered to pay double tribute to NHS workers, carers and Colonel Tom Moore on his 100th birthday. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

LETTER: ‘Let’s do as we’re told and come out of this stronger’

Myra Smith has shared her thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic by writing a lockdown poem. Picture: SUPPLIED

Six people rescued from lorry after driver called police with reports of banging from back of vehicle

Six people were rescued from the back of a lorry in Littleport on Friday. On this occasion the lorry driver called us after hearing banging from the back of the vehicle. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS

Healthwatch Cambridgeshire calls for residents to share their coronavirus lockdown experiences

CEO of Healthwatch Cambridgeshire Sandie Smith has encouraged residents to share their experiences on changes to health and care services during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.
Drive 24