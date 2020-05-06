Fen firefighters come together to pay double tribute in coronavirus lockdown video

Firefighters from March Fire Station came together to hold a double tribute during the coronavirus lockdown.

Crew members stood outside the station on Wisbech Road for the weekly clap for carers to show their appreciation for carers nationwide, as well as clapping in recognition of Colonel Tom Moore’s 100th birthday on Thursday, April 30 to the tune of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

The Second World War veteran raised nearly £33 million for the NHS after walking 100 lengths of his garden, and was also known for saving March Concrete Ltd. when he lived in the Fens during the 1980s.

The tributes were filmed and shared on Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service’s social media pages.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The crew got together to take part in the #ClapForTheNHS and #ClapForOurCarers, at the station.

“They also wanted to pay tribute to Captain, now Colonel, Tom Moore on his 100th birthday.

“The crew was inspired by the great man and wanted to wish him a very happy birthday.”