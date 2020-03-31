Firefighters receive ‘fantastic entries’ from across Cambridgeshire for fire safety poster competition

Children across the county have been getting creative as part of a competition to promote fire safety.

Since launching the fire safety poster competition last Thursday (March 26), the Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service have received several entries.

All posters must include a firefighter, a fire engine or fire station and one of the following messages:

- Test your smoke alarms

- Don’t leave clothes near electric heaters

- Don’t use broken electrical items

- Don’t forget about your cooking

A Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We’ve had some fantastic entries to our fire safety poster competition so far.

“Once you’ve finished designing your poster, take a photo of it and send it to us at pressoffice@cambsfire.gov.uk or DM (direct message) us on social media.

“All entries must include your name, age, parent/guardian’s name and their phone number or email address.”

All entrants must send in their work by Monday, May 4.