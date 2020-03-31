Advanced search

Firefighters receive ‘fantastic entries’ from across Cambridgeshire for fire safety poster competition

PUBLISHED: 11:50 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 31 March 2020

Some of the entries by children across Cambridgeshire for the fire safety poster competition. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Some of the entries by children across Cambridgeshire for the fire safety poster competition. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Archant

Children across the county have been getting creative as part of a competition to promote fire safety.

Details on the fire safety poster competition. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEDetails on the fire safety poster competition. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Since launching the fire safety poster competition last Thursday (March 26), the Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service have received several entries.

All posters must include a firefighter, a fire engine or fire station and one of the following messages:

- Test your smoke alarms

- Don’t leave clothes near electric heaters

- Don’t use broken electrical items

- Don’t forget about your cooking

A Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We’ve had some fantastic entries to our fire safety poster competition so far.

“Once you’ve finished designing your poster, take a photo of it and send it to us at pressoffice@cambsfire.gov.uk or DM (direct message) us on social media.

You may also want to watch:

“All entries must include your name, age, parent/guardian’s name and their phone number or email address.”

All entrants must send in their work by Monday, May 4.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire coronavirus: Confused about whether markets can still operate? Councils are too which is why some have closed, some remain open

Cambridge market - OPEN

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Girl, 8, goes viral online with ‘don’t go outside’ message to people during coronavirus pandemic

Eight-year-old Mea Howcroft from Manea has gone viral online after sending a special message to people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jay Howcroft

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

Families across Cambridgeshire cheer up the mood amid coronavirus pandemic with a flurry of rainbows

An East Cambridgeshire police officer outside The WIllows Day Care Nursery in Soham. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Most Read

Cambridgeshire coronavirus: Confused about whether markets can still operate? Councils are too which is why some have closed, some remain open

Cambridge market - OPEN

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Girl, 8, goes viral online with ‘don’t go outside’ message to people during coronavirus pandemic

Eight-year-old Mea Howcroft from Manea has gone viral online after sending a special message to people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jay Howcroft

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

Families across Cambridgeshire cheer up the mood amid coronavirus pandemic with a flurry of rainbows

An East Cambridgeshire police officer outside The WIllows Day Care Nursery in Soham. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Parents make window in fence for children to safely see each other amid coronavirus pandemic

Bethany and Sophie Henry-Elliott aged 9 and 5 with Lily and Emily Furnell aged 7 and 4 thanks to a window installed in their garden fence. Picture: Terry Harris

Police left ‘little present’ from driver who fled from his Mercedes after being stopped

Police were left with a surprise after seizing this Mercedes in the Fens. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Cambridgeshire cricketers relive memorable scenes during coronavirus pandemic with ‘loo roll’ moments

Cambridgeshire cricketer James Williams celebrates a famous victory as Ben Stokes in a social media video. Picture: TWITTER/@CAMBSCRICKET

Firefighters receive ‘fantastic entries’ from across Cambridgeshire for fire safety poster competition

Some of the entries by children across Cambridgeshire for the fire safety poster competition. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Network Rail calls for former workers across Cambridgeshire to help out during coronavirus pandemic

Network Rail is appealing for former signallers to help in Cambridgeshire. Pictured is March Railway Station. Picture: HARRY RUTTER/ARCHANT
Drive 24