Published: 1:20 PM March 29, 2021 Updated: 1:21 PM March 29, 2021

Firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire at Datashredders in Wimblington. - Credit: Vikki Guy

Three hours after it started, fire crews remain at the scene of a major fire at a Wimblington.

Roads remain closed including the A141 bypass. Signs remain urging drivers to find alternative routes.

The fire broke out at Datashredders on Eastwood Avenue and Cambridgeshire fire crews were called at 10am.

Residents from neighbouring villages reporting large plumes of black smoke passing their homes.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire at Datashredders in Wimblington. - Credit: Gareth Corfield

One resident posted to social media of their concerns for other businesses nearby, including a grain store, fertiliser factory and recycling plant.

"I really hope they keep it under control and that the houses nearby are also kept safe,” he wrote.

Police have assured residents that there are no casualties and that everyone is accounted for.

A fire service spokesperson saiid that at 9.53am crews were called to a fire on Eastwood Industrial Estate in Wimblington.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire at Datashredders in Wimblington. - Credit: Kenny Rock

More than 50 firefighters, including crews from March, Chatteris, Wisbech, Ely, Ramsey, Huntingdon, Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Cottenham, along with the north roaming fire engine, attended the scene.

Crews from Norfolk and Lincolnshire also attended the incident.

“Firefighters arrived to find well developed fire involving an industrial building,” said the spokesperson.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire at Datashredders in Wimblington. - Credit: Twitter/@cambsfrs

“Crews are at the scene working to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading to other buildings.

“Road closures are in place around the A141 so please avoid the area if possible.

“Those living in and around Wimblington are advised to close their doors and windows due to the smoke coming from the fire.”