News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Video

Firefighters remain at scene of major factory blaze hours after it began

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 1:20 PM March 29, 2021    Updated: 1:21 PM March 29, 2021
Firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire at Datashredders in Wimblington.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire at Datashredders in Wimblington. - Credit: Vikki Guy

Three hours after it started, fire crews remain at the scene of a major fire at a Wimblington.  

Roads remain closed including the A141 bypass. Signs remain urging drivers to find alternative routes.   

The fire broke out at Datashredders on Eastwood Avenue and Cambridgeshire fire crews were called at 10am.  

Residents from neighbouring villages reporting large plumes of black smoke passing their homes.   

Firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire at Datashredders in Wimblington.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire at Datashredders in Wimblington. - Credit: Gareth Corfield

One resident posted to social media of their concerns for other businesses nearby, including a grain store, fertiliser factory and recycling plant.   

You may also want to watch:

"I really hope they keep it under control and that the houses nearby are also kept safe,” he wrote.   

Police have assured residents that there are no casualties and that everyone is accounted for.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Firefighters ‘running around like hell’ in bid to tackle factory blaze
  2. 2 50 fire fighters tackle Fens factory blaze
  3. 3 Firefighters remain at scene of major factory blaze hours after it began
  1. 4 Whistleblower lifts the lid on Hickford farm tenancy
  2. 5 Roads and paths will close to keep spectators away from Boat Race
  3. 6 Cat narrowly avoids amputation after getting leg trapped in collar
  4. 7 Motorist cut free from vehicle after lorry and two cars collide
  5. 8 Man, 70, knocked to ground, punched and kicked during home break-in
  6. 9 Honesty the best policy for garage owner amid tough year
  7. 10 'Kindest, gentlest, honest, most caring man I've ever met' killed in Cambridgeshire collision

A fire service spokesperson saiid that at 9.53am  crews were called to a fire on Eastwood Industrial Estate in Wimblington.   

Firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire at Datashredders in Wimblington.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire at Datashredders in Wimblington. - Credit: Kenny Rock

More than 50 firefighters, including crews from March, Chatteris, Wisbech, Ely, Ramsey, Huntingdon, Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Cottenham, along with the north roaming fire engine, attended the scene.   

Crews from Norfolk and Lincolnshire also attended the incident.   

“Firefighters arrived to find well developed fire involving an industrial building,” said the spokesperson.   

Firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire at Datashredders in Wimblington.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a major fire at Datashredders in Wimblington. - Credit: Twitter/@cambsfrs

“Crews are at the scene working to extinguish the fire and stop it spreading to other buildings.   

“Road closures are in place around the A141 so please avoid the area if possible.   

“Those living in and around Wimblington are advised to close their doors and windows due to the smoke coming from the fire.”  

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Wimblington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stolen dog retrieved from Birmingham vets

Updated

Stolen puppy Miracle is back home

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The travellers site on the outskirts of Ipswich where 83 dogs were rescued yesterday.

Dozens of stolen dogs recovered in police raid on travellers' site

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Doddington hairdresser speaks ahead of reopening after lockdown

Covid - A Year On | Video

'I'm not going anywhere' - hairdresser's bid to keep people smiling 22...

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
March couple celebrate platinum wedding anniversary

Couple reflect on 70 years of 'fun and laughter'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus