News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Cow saved from 'sticky situation' in two-hour firefighter rescue mission

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:13 AM April 26, 2021   
Cow rescue mission Facebook/CambsFRS 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service saved this cow after it became stuck in the mud on Thursday, April 22. - Credit: Facebook/CambsFRS 

A cow was saved by firefighters in a dramatic rescue mission lasting more than two hours after it became stuck in a muddy Fenland field.  

Crews, along with a specialist heavy rescue team, hoisted the cow from a muddy river bank after taking the call at around 3.40pm on Thursday (April 22).  

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service saved this cow after it became stuck in the mud on Thursday, April 22. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service saved this cow after it became stuck in the mud on Thursday, April 22. - Credit: Facebook/CambsFRS 

In a post on social media, firefighters say they were in “udder disbelief” at how stuck the cow was after they “remoooooved” it from the “sticky situation”.  

“Excuse the puns, but we're milking this one as much as we can,” said a spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service saved this cow after it became stuck in the mud on Thursday, April 22. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service saved this cow after it became stuck in the mud on Thursday, April 22. - Credit: Facebook/CambsFRS 

They said: “At 3.47pm, a crew and the rescue vehicle from Dogsthorpe, the north roaming fire engine and a crew from Stanground were called to rescue a cow stuck in the river at Stanground Locks. 

You may also want to watch:

“Ratcliffes heavy rescue team also assisted and firefighters worked to release the cow using in water gear and rescue sleds. 

“The cow was left in the care of the owner and crews returned to their stations by 7pm.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Barclays Bank to shut third Fenland branch in two years
  2. 2 37 candidates across Fenland compete for nine county council seats
  3. 3 Man escapes ‘shocking case’ of modern slavery at hand car wash
  1. 4 Limousine pulled over by police after tax expired six months ago
  2. 5 MP 'optimistic' for Estover progress plans
  3. 6 ‘You now have s**t on your face,’ objector to planning scheme told
  4. 7 Tulip tours sell out after thousands buy tickets to see fields
  5. 8 Keep your eyes peeled for David’s dinosaur walking through town
  6. 9 Hundreds go bargain hunting in the sun at first car boot since lockdown
  7. 10 Woman ‘drink driver’ arrested for having no licence or insurance
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Peterborough News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The suspected paedophile was arrested on Robingoodfellows Lane in March on Sunday, April 18. 

Facebook

Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in live Facebook video stream

The Newsroom

Logo Icon
General view of Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

Crime

Man, 53, found in 'possession of knife' in Queensgate Shopping Centre

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Pike Textiles development agreed

Success after six year battle to get 21 homes approved on factory site

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Roger Hickford

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus