Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service saved this cow after it became stuck in the mud on Thursday, April 22. - Credit: Facebook/CambsFRS

A cow was saved by firefighters in a dramatic rescue mission lasting more than two hours after it became stuck in a muddy Fenland field.

Crews, along with a specialist heavy rescue team, hoisted the cow from a muddy river bank after taking the call at around 3.40pm on Thursday (April 22).

In a post on social media, firefighters say they were in “udder disbelief” at how stuck the cow was after they “remoooooved” it from the “sticky situation”.

“Excuse the puns, but we're milking this one as much as we can,” said a spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

They said: “At 3.47pm, a crew and the rescue vehicle from Dogsthorpe, the north roaming fire engine and a crew from Stanground were called to rescue a cow stuck in the river at Stanground Locks.

“Ratcliffes heavy rescue team also assisted and firefighters worked to release the cow using in water gear and rescue sleds.

“The cow was left in the care of the owner and crews returned to their stations by 7pm.”