40 months jail for the woman who systematically siphoned off £75,000 from her employers - and nearly forced them into liquidation

Dianne Polson, of Oak Avenue in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, was employed in an admin role by Canopy UK Direct Ltd - a manufacturer of extraction systems - in February 2015. She went on to steal £75,000 from them. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Archant

A woman who systematically stole £75,000 from her employers - almost causing the business to fold - used the cash for online gambling and daily living.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dianne Polson told a court she would refund herself 'random amounts' before adding a record of the refund to random customers' accounts.

She admitted that the extent of cash she took snowballed until she was pocketing cash every week.

Polson told police that she had used some of the cash for online gambling and had not bought anything extravagant with the money.

She told police she knew she had 'been really stupid' and didn't initially set out to take any money, even claiming she didn't attend her disciplinary hearing at work because she was 'too embarrassed'.

She was jailed today Cambridge Crown Court for 40 months.

Polson, of Oak Avenue in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, was employed in an admin role by Canopy UK Direct Ltd - a manufacturer of extraction systems - in February 2015.

Over three years she made various fraudulent refunds through the company's system onto her own bank card.

You may also want to watch:

Polson, 45, was discovered when the company accounts were prepared for an accountant and managerial staff noticed a high number of refunds.

She was found to have used the company's payment machine to 'refund' cash into her own account before fraudulently recording this against customers' names.

The total amount of money Polson stole from Canopy UK was £75,785 and nearly caused the company to go into liquidation.

The police were informed and Polson was consequently arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

In interview she admitted refunding herself the cash, telling officers she was struggling financially to provide for her family.

Polson pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud by false representation at a previous hearing and was sentenced today.

DC Helen Keighley, who investigated the case together with DC Robin Gray, said: "Polson transferred profits from the small family business to her own bank card for her own gain. She had absolutely no consideration for others as she stole from her own employer.

"Her actions caused her colleagues a lot of distress and nearly caused the business to close completely. I hope she will now reflect on the effect she had on the people around her."