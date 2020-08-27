Video

First ever robotics-based rehabilitation services on offer at Fenland care home

One of the first ever state-of-the-art robotics-based rehabilitation centres has opened on the site of a Fenland care home.

Askham Rehab is opened as part of Askham Village Community in Doddington and has been dubbed a “game changer” by professionals.

Building on ten years of experience in specialist neurorehabilitation, Askham is now bringing all its rehab services together with the launch of the centre.

The centre will treat spinal injuries, brain injuries, various traumas, as well as strokes and other neurological conditions.

Priscilla Masvipurwa, head of rehab and nursing services, said: “This is going to be a game changer in our approach to rehabilitation.

“Robotics helps to bridge the gap, increasing the frequency and repetitiveness of treatment, something that’s an essential part of the process.

“We anticipate that this will enable us to support our patients to reach their goals in a more efficient and sustainable way.”

Askham has 30 years of experience in the care sector, including 10 years of neurological rehabilitation expertise.

The results and outcomes achieved via the new robotics and sensor-assisted technology are described as “second to none”.

Priscilla added: “Working alongside our patients to establish their personal goals, we deliver a tailored approach to suit individual needs.

“Enabling patients in this way helps to aid them in their recovery, as they become fully invested in the process.

“The ethos at Askham Rehab is very much focused on a person-centred approach, and the introduction of robotics serves to enhance this further.

“This is very much a team effort, and with each patient we are their own personal team, empowering them to reach their goals.”

Askham’s initial investment in robotics saw funding come from the Cambridge Combined Mayoral Authority, before the Askham board then invested a significant amount themselves as it moved to secure its position as a sector leading provider of specialist rehabilitation services.

Delivered by Tyromotion, a leading supplier of technology-based rehabilitation devices, the robotics equipment caters to a broad range of needs.

Aliyyah-Begum Nasser, operations director, said: “We put the individual at the heart of our offering, and this approach is supplemented by our robotics offering.

“Much of it is focused on motivating the recipient to push themselves, providing goal-driven therapy that brings in an element of challenge and fun, helping patients to achieve more in a shorter timeframe.

“Delivering a high-quality service is essential and we feel a moral obligation to take steps to ensure the best for our patients and residents.

“Robotics was the next step in our evolution at Askham Rehab and we’re excited to be able to provide it to those who need it most.”

For more information, visit: www.askhamrehab.com