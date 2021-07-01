Published: 3:53 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 5:31 PM July 1, 2021

Councillor Edna Murphy (R) has been appointed the new chair of the authority, with Councillor Mohammed Jamil (L) appointed vice chair. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Cambridgeshire Fire authority has appointed its first woman chair, following a meeting after the latest round of council elections.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire authority appointed Councillor Edna Murphy as the new chair, with Councillor Mohammed Jamil as vice chair.

Liberal Democrat Murphy, takes over from Councillor Kevin Reynolds, who remains on the authority after chairing it for the last four years.

New vice chair Jamil, from Peterborough City Council has served on the authority for almost a decade.

Murphy said: “I am very proud to be the first woman ever to hold the position.

“The service is demonstrating that it is a progressive and inclusive organisation, which are features I am keen to continue to build on.”

The appointments were confirmed last week (Wednesday June 23).

Chris Strickland, Chief fire officer, said: “I am looking forward to working with them [Councillors Murphy and Jamil] and the rest of the authority.”

Footage of the meeting is available on the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service website.