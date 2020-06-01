Advanced search

More than 200 fish and chip meals delivered to elderly and most vulnerable

PUBLISHED: 12:12 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 01 June 2020

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

More than 200 hot meals were safely hand-delivered to the elderly and most vulnerable in the Fens amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

The Causeway Royal Fish Bar in Whittlesey rustled up all the chippy teas and left them with the Whittlesea Wheelers Cycle Club to take to those in need.

It was all part of the ‘Helping Whittlesey’ scheme which, since launching only six weeks ago, has delivered more than 1,660 meals.

The news comes after the same army of cyclist delivered meals from Chippy Sue’s to mark VE Day last month to, again, help those in need amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

A spokesman for the Whittlesey and District Business Forum said: “The Causeway Royal Fish Bar is helping to batter all records as it is supporting the Helping Whittlesey initiative.

“Whilst many are carping on about long trips up and down the country, Whittlesea Wheelers Cycle Club will be doing their own 230-mile journey around Whittlesey and surrounding villages.

“A team of 20 cyclists will be delivering to the elderly and those who are in greatest need.

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

“Thanks to support from local companies, private individuals, farmers, Whittlesey Town Council, Rotary, The Lions plus a £100 donation from a family whose surname is Whittlesey in Mc Allen, Texas.

“Helping Whittlesey will be cooking and delivering its 1665th meal in a six-week period, this will be accompanied by a desert which most recently was decorated with a suitable edible flag in tribute to Rick Whittlesey’s donation these are provided by the Muffin Oven.

“Friday is not the sole day that the volunteers are working hard as Wednesday is another day where the oldest residents, aged 99 and 100 and others, benefit.

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

“The volunteers deliver either a lunch time or evening meal cooked by Colin Wilson of the Falcon Hotel.

“One example of the community work that goes a step further was when it was reported that three meals were delivered to an outlying village which took two hours as a welcome chat ensued.

“A gardening project is now in place as Helping Whittlesey continue to filets role in the heart of the community.”

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle More than 200 chippy teas sent out to the elderly and most vulnerable in Whittlesey on May 29. Picture: Robert Windle

