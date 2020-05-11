Gallery

VE Day ‘fry over’ as more than 200 fish and chip meals are delivered by army of cyclists

More than 200 fish and chip dinners were delivered to the elderly and vulnerable in Whittlesey on VE Day by an army of cyclists. Picture: Robert Windle Robert Windle

Dozens of fish and chip meals were delivered to the elderly and most vulnerable by an army of cycling volunteers to mark VE day in Whittlesey.

More than 200 dinners were sent out from Chippy Sue’s on Friday, May 8 by the team of cyclists from Whittlesea CC Wheelers.

Chippy owner, Sue Harrison, prepared all 208 meals for the special VE celebration ‘fry past’ organised by the Helping Whittlesey Group for the town and surrounding villages.

Deborah Slator of the Whittlesey and District Business Forum thanked volunteers and Ms Harrison for providing a cooked meal for those in need during lockdown.

She said: “We wanted to do something special to celebrate VE Day and fish and chips is typically British.

“We are grateful to our growing band of supporters who have either helped us financially or in kind and those who were able to lend a hand or bike.

“There are so many, but special mention goes not only to Sue but to McCains who are supplying us the potatoes chips on an on-going basis.

“Whittlesey Lions, Rotary, The Roundtable, St Andrews Church and Hall, Keelan Barnes and anonymous donations and Whittlesey Town Council.

“Freemans, NISA and St Andrews Church Hall and local farmers have all done their bit as well as Tracy from the Muffin Oven with her Union Jack cake, Suzzanne Gostic and of course Colin Wilson.

“A special mention must go also to David Edis of Whittlesea CC Wheelers who is doing a 24hour cycling session which is also raising valuable funds.

“Thanks must also go to those top-notch cyclists who delivered something special on VE Day and finally to the mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Julie Windle, who came down to support our work”

