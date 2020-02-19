Fitness classes for over 55s to launch in Chatteris

A new fitness programme for elderly people to improve their strength and agility while making new friends will take place at Chatteris Leisure Centre.

The senior circuits programme, targeting those aged over 55, will be funded from the GVC fund managed by the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation.

Christopher Bryden, Freedom Leisure's active communities' manager for Fenland, said: "The benefits of regular physical activity among older adults is clear.

"This form of exercise is great for older and less mobile people and we see very positive health results, including; reduced risk of falls, increased strength and balance and for many, an opportunity to meet new people."

The weekly programme, which will begin on Monday March 9 between 11am and 12 noon at Chatteris Leisure Centre.

It will cost £2 per session for non-members and is free for members.

Councillor Sam Clark, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for leisure, said: "The Senior Circuits programme is an exciting development for older people in our communities.

"It will provide a valuable opportunity for over 55s to stay active and I encourage anyone who is interested to get in touch."

For more information on the programme call 07500 861729 or e-mail activecommfenland@freedom-leisure.co.uk.

