'We all loved him very dearly' - March fitness consultant to take on Great North Run in memory of wife's grandad

PUBLISHED: 16:35 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 29 August 2019

Father-of-three James Moon from March will be taking on the Great North Run to raise money for a hospice that gave end of life care to his wife’s grandad Peter Bailey. Picture: FAMILY

A father-of-three from March will be taking on the Great North Run to raise money for a hospice that gave end of life care to his wife's grandad.

James Moon will take part in his first half marathon as a way to say thank you for the care and support his family has received from the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The 31-year-old will lace up his running boots and pull on a blue vest in aid of the charity to race through the streets of Newcastle and South Shields on Sunday September 8.

James' wife's grandad Peter Bailey sadly passed away at the hospice in Peterborough aged 74 in 2015.

"We will be forever grateful for the amazing care they gave in the final days before his passing," James said.

"Pete was a person who would do anything for you and was always there for advice and a chat.

"We all loved him very dearly and this is my way of saying thank you for the help and care Sue Ryder gave us all.

"Everyone we came into contact with at the hospice was friendly, helpful and welcoming and it made such a difference to us."

It won't be the first time that James and his family have raised funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall.

The fitness consultant, who works at Alpine Health Club in March, has also arranged charity fishing matches in Peter's memory.

"I hope my Great North Run will raise £1,000 to help people at the hospice get the care they need, and make sure that their families are looked after too," James added.

Looking towards the race, James is feeling a little apprehensive, but he is getting the training in.

"I have chosen probably the hardest road-based marathon in the UK to be my first ever half marathon experience, so I am training hard to make sure I can do the best I can while also enjoying the day.

"Everyone is also being really supportive and wishing me lots of luck in my fundraising and in my running too."

To donate to James' Great North Run fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-moon5 or follow his progress over on Instagram at jamesmoon_personaltrainer

