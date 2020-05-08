Residents of Chatteris get ready to Celebrate VE Day. Local youth officer for Chatteris British Legion Becky Coper (47) created a thank you garden from ideas of Children at the Local School.
Residents of Chatteris get ready to Celebrate VE Day. Cross Keys Pub Owners David and Rebecca Leaning created murals and bunting to decorate their house / Pub
Townsfolk embraced the challenge of lockdown to ensure the significance of the occasion did not go unnoticed.
Bunting, decorations, memorabilia and a VE Day garden tribute and even a former telephone kiosk provide evidence of a town not about to forget this historic moment.
“In memory of VE Day and all it represents,” says the Cross Keys hotel on the Facebook page. “Never again, and never forget.”
Garden parties are planned across Chatteris for the actual Bank Holiday – the lock down equivalent of a street party, say organisers of the VE Day celebrations.
What started in Chatteris a few weeks ago with a suggestion to “flood the town with red, white and blue bunting” to mark VE Day has become an ide taken up by many families across the town. What we didn’t have time to see on our brief visit to the town on Thursday has been substantially added to by the many photos shared to us of individual family efforts.
Our thanks to everyone who allowed us to use their VE Day photos from Chatteris to provide a fitting commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe and the end of the last war.
Hand made poppies in Chatteris. Picture; HELEN LOUISE GARDNER
