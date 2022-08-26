Updated

Michael Wills (second from left) has helped other apprentices with welding techniques while at Stainless Metalcraft. - Credit: Stainless Metalcraft

A man described as a “hugely respected colleague” has retired from an engineering firm after over 50 years of service.

Michael Wills started his career at Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris as a welding apprentice in 1969 and became the company’s longest-serving employee.

“I am very lucky to have worked on some fantastic projects, with some of the best people in the industry,” said Michael.

Michael retired on August 25 at 68-years-old.

He was promoted into the projects production department where his skills and expertise proved invaluable across highly complex contracts.

Since 2017, he has been sharing knowledge with the next generation of skilled workers by training apprentices in welding techniques.

“Fifty-three years for Metalcraft is an achievement I’m extremely proud of,” Michael said.

“Metalcraft has continually evolved as a business over that time and has been a great company to work for.

“I’m so honoured to have been asked to work with the next generation of welding apprentices and feel like my career has gone full-circle.”

Ian Bannister, managing director at Metalcraft, said Michael played a key role in the company’s progress.

“Michael is a hugely respected colleague who has played an important role in our ongoing success,” he said.

“His depth of knowledge on deploying complex and critical welding is second to none and his advice is still actively sought out by many across the business.

“Michael’s retirement marks the end of an era - he will be missed by all of us at the company - and we hope he enjoys his thoroughly-deserved retirement.”

Mr Bannister added that Michael leaves “a tremendous legacy for future generations.

“His long service is a true reflection of his commitment and dedication to our success of ‘growing your own’ approach to talent development.”

Earlier this month, sales manager Stephen Buttriss marked 45 years of service at Metalcraft.

Stephen now aims to reach 50 years at the firm where he hopes to adapt to any challenges that come his way.

He said: “I have a smile every day I go to work, and I’m proud of what we have achieved and what we will achieve in future.”