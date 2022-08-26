News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Updated

'Hugely respected' Michael retires after over 50 years of service

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 1:06 PM August 26, 2022
Updated: 1:24 PM August 26, 2022
Michael Wills of Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris

Michael Wills (second from left) has helped other apprentices with welding techniques while at Stainless Metalcraft. - Credit: Stainless Metalcraft

A man described as a “hugely respected colleague” has retired from an engineering firm after over 50 years of service. 

Michael Wills started his career at Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris as a welding apprentice in 1969 and became the company’s longest-serving employee. 

“I am very lucky to have worked on some fantastic projects, with some of the best people in the industry,” said Michael. 

Michael retired on August 25 at 68-years-old. 

He was promoted into the projects production department where his skills and expertise proved invaluable across highly complex contracts. 

Since 2017, he has been sharing knowledge with the next generation of skilled workers by training apprentices in welding techniques. 

“Fifty-three years for Metalcraft is an achievement I’m extremely proud of,” Michael said. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple 'very lucky' after 45-acre field fire comes within metres of home
  2. 2 A1101 to reopen after five-week closure
  3. 3 'Hugely respected' Michael retires after over 50 years of service
  1. 4 Rider who ripped up church gardens due in court
  2. 5 Resilience aplenty as Fenland students overcome Covid battle
  3. 6 Thriplow couple tied up and forced into cupboard during 'burglary'
  4. 7 Can you answer these GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  5. 8 Suspected bike thief wrapped up in cocaine arrest
  6. 9 Serial paedophile of 40 years was 'manipulative predator', says officer
  7. 10 Football fan from Yaxley handed suspended sentence following assault

“Metalcraft has continually evolved as a business over that time and has been a great company to work for.  

“I’m so honoured to have been asked to work with the next generation of welding apprentices and feel like my career has gone full-circle.” 

Ian Bannister, managing director at Metalcraft, said Michael played a key role in the company’s progress. 

“Michael is a hugely respected colleague who has played an important role in our ongoing success,” he said.  

“His depth of knowledge on deploying complex and critical welding is second to none and his advice is still actively sought out by many across the business.  

“Michael’s retirement marks the end of an era - he will be missed by all of us at the company - and we hope he enjoys his thoroughly-deserved retirement.” 

Mr Bannister added that Michael leaves “a tremendous legacy for future generations. 

“His long service is a true reflection of his commitment and dedication to our success of ‘growing your own’ approach to talent development.” 

Earlier this month, sales manager Stephen Buttriss marked 45 years of service at Metalcraft. 

Stephen now aims to reach 50 years at the firm where he hopes to adapt to any challenges that come his way.  

He said: “I have a smile every day I go to work, and I’m proud of what we have achieved and what we will achieve in future.” 

Chatteris News

Don't Miss

Pictured with the new sign are, from left, Whittlesea Station adopter Geoff Howes; Alan Neville from Greater Anglia and 

New sign installed to help passengers around Whittlesea station

Harry Goodman

person
Cambridgeshire fire and rescue service at Fridaybridge Road, Elm

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Village building blaze caused by arson

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A142 Mepal Road at Sutton, Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man dies after three-vehicle crash on A142

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A friend has paid tribute to Zacharijus Augustinas, 20, who died in a motorbike crash in Wisbech

Friend pays tribute to 'kind-hearted' 20-year-old who died in bike crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon