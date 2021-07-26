Published: 4:01 PM July 26, 2021 Updated: 4:02 PM July 26, 2021

The family who were able to meet up all together for the first time this weekend - Pictured L-R Ted Wisbey who turned 101 last week, Matthew Lilley holding Spencer Bearman-Lilley, Claire Lilley and Derek Wisbey. - Credit: Claire Lilley

A family with five generations were finally able to meet up for the first time this weekend (July 24) after Covid-19 restricted them from all being together.

The family members, who live in March and Wimblington, visited Cottenham Court care home in Cambridge, where eight-month-old Spencer Bearman-Lilley was finally able to meet his one-hundred-and-one-year-old great-great-great uncle, Ted Wisbey.

Spencer was born during the pandemic, but due to a number of care home restrictions, the family have never been able to meet up all together.

“I’ve been wanting this photo since Spencer was born,” said Spencer’s grandma, Claire Lilley.

“You’re on thin ice when you’ve got someone in the family who is so elderly.”

The five generations of the family are all roughly born a quarter of a century apart.

Whilst they were visiting the care home, they were also able to celebrate Ted turning 101 just the week before (July 20).

Claire said: “Luckily for us Cottenham [care home] was Covid free throughout the pandemic, but I still had to ask for special permission for us as there was five of us wanting to go.

“I was really pleased we got to go – Ted was really excited to see Spencer!

“Ted’s birthday was on 20th July and last year my father, Derek Wisbey, was the only one who was able to go and celebrate his 100th with him, so it was lovely for us to all be there this year.”

The family shared a cup of tea together and had a catch-up.

Claire said: “We didn’t stay too long as Ted gets tired but it was lovely to just sit in the courtyard and all be together.

“We had to wear masks most of the time, but we were able to get one photo with our masks away.

“Ted was able to have Spencer on his knee, and they had a play together which was so lovely to see.

“It was amazing that he [Ted] had that opportunity because I was worried that may be lost.”