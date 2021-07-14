Five excluded from school after racist attack in aftermath of Euro 2020 final
Five students launched an unprovoked attack on at least one other student on the morning after the Euro 2020 final.
All five have been excluded from the Neale Wade Academy, March, following an internal investigation.
The attack happened within the school grounds and is linked to Italy’s defeat of England the night before.
Neale-Wade principal Graham Horn said: “At Neale-Wade Academy we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of racist abuse or prejudice-based bullying.
“Following an incident that took place at the school this Monday, we took swift action.”
That involved giving a fixed term exclusion to five students.
And in line with school policies, the incident has been reported to Cambridgeshire County Council.
Mr Horn said: “The school’s aim is to create an environment of education and awareness so that any form of abuse of prejudice-based bullying is not tolerated under any circumstance.”
Although we originally understood only one student was attacked, Mr Horn suggested there may been others.
He said: “We understand this incident has been distressing for the victims and their families and are working with them to ensure that they are fully supported.”