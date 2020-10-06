Classroom ‘totally destroyed’ as arsonists torch building on 3,500-year-old Broze Age site

An outdoor classroom at Flag Fen in Peterborough was set alight by arsonists. Picture: Terry Harris © Terry Harris

A classroom has been “totally destroyed” by arsonists after they entered a 3,500-year-old Bronze Age site in the Fens and torched the building.

The wooden education centre at Flag Fen, located east of Peterborough, was set alight by attackers at around 3am on Sunday, October 4.

Flag Fen consists of more than 60,000 timbers arranged in five long rows, creating a wooden causeway across the wet Fenland.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire on the open on Bronze Fen, Eastfield.

“Crews arrived to find a wooden educational classroom totally destroyed by fire.

“Firefighters used a sumo pump and jet to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area; the cause of the fire was deliberate.”

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The crew returned to their station by 4.05am.