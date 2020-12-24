Breaking
Flash flooding leaves homes underwater on Christmas Eve
- Credit: Ian Carter
Several homes have been destroyed as a result of flash flooding across the region which has left streets underwater on Christmas Eve.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were deployed across the county on Wednesday night (December 23) to close roads and assist during the rainfall.
Pictures from Cavalry Drive and Morton Avenue in March show firefighters and Anglian Water employees working to help homeowners.
One home in Cavalry Drive was left under four inches of water, destroying the family’s kitchen just hours before Christmas Eve.
The flooding extended all over Cambridgeshire, with homes in the Wisbech area, Chatteris, Doddington and Huntingdonshire affected.
One resident said: “My heart goes out to all those who have flooding.
“Not only will they have the turmoil and heartache of cleaning and replacing items.
“But as someone who works in insurance, I know it will be very difficult to cover flood on their house insurance until there has been some work done to stop this from happening again.
“I cannot urge Fenland District Council enough to take action to help these people who pay good money in taxes to have their properties protected from flooding.
“My thoughts and love are with those all affected.”
In Doddington, firefighters we’re called to a number of houses that had flooded during the evening.
They spent several hours pumping water out of properties while other residents’ garages and gardens were left submerged by the floods.
Meanwhile, Fenland Group Practice has warned patients to be careful when coming to Doddington Medical Centre today.
In a Facebook post they wrote: “The water will take a while to drain away! What a deluge.
“Thoughts are with our Ramsey patients. “We understand the flooding is awful there.”
A number of warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency.